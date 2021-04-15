The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FUBO, KDMN and DDD
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)
Investors Affected: March 23, 2020 - January 4, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in fuboTV Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (ii) Fubo offering of products was subject to undisclosed cost escalations; (iii) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its only sports wagering opportunity; (iv) Fubo's data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve long-term advertising growth goals and forecasts; (v) Fubo's valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; (vi) the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies, internal expertise, and did not expand the Company's addressable market into online sports wagering; and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/fubotv-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14740&from=1
Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)
Investors Affected: October 1, 2020 - March 10, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Belumosudil NDA was incomplete and/or deficient; (ii) the additional new data that the Company submitted in support of the Belumosudil NDA in response to an information request from the FDA materially altered the NDA submission; (iii) accordingly, the initial Belumosudil NDA submission lacked the degree of support that the Company had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was likely to extend the PDUFA target action date to review the Belumosudil NDA; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/kadmon-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14740&from=1
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)
Investors Affected: May 6, 2020 - March 1, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in 3D Systems Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/3d-systems-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=14740&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770
SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640573/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-FUBO-KDMN-and-DDD