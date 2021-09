The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ARDX, SLQT and SPPI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Investors Affected : August 6, 2020 - July 19, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Ardelyx, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) the Company overstated the likelihood that tenapanor would be approved by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); and 2) Defendants possessed, were in control over, and as a result, knew that the data submitted to support the New Drug Application was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely that the FDA would not approve the drug.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ardelyx-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19511&from=1

Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Investors Affected : February 8, 2021 - May 11, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Selectquote, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/selectquote-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19511&from=1

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Investors Affected : December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the manufacturing facility for ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19511&from=1

