The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VLDR, NEPT and KRMD

Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Investors Affected : July 2, 2020 - March 17, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Velodyne's directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company's officers and directors; (2) the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/velodyne-lidar-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15239&from=1

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Investors Affected : July 24, 2019 - February 16, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves; (ii) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/neptune-wellness-solutions-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15239&from=1

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Investors Affected : August 4, 2020 - January 25, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Repro Med Systems, Inc . The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) starting in January 2020, Repro Med Systems ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/repro-med-systems-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15239&from=1

