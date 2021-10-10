The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SLQT, EAR and NNOX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Investors Affected : May 20, 2020 - August 25, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Selectquote, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/selectquote-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20272&from=1

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Investors Affected : October 16, 2020 - September 22, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Eargo, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/eargo-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20272&from=1

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Investors Affected : June 17, 2021 - August 18, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Nano-X's 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; (iii) as a result, NanoX had overstated the Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/nano-x-imaging-ltd-loss-submission-form-2/?id=20272&from=1

