The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of QFIN, OTLY and SAVA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Investors Affected : April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in 360 DigiTech, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/360-digitech-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19513&from=1

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Investors Affected : May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Oatly Group AB. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form/?id=19513&from=1

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Investors Affected : February 2, 2021 - August 24, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Cassava Sciences, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's, a small molecule drug designed to treat Alzheimer's disease, efficacy had been overstated; (b) the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's efficacy were biased; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about the Company's business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of Food and Drug Administration approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/cassava-sciences-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19513&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663662/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-QFIN-OTLY-and-SAVA

