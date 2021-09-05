U.S. markets closed

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BLCT, ANVS and VIEW

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Bluecity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities, other than Defendants, who purchased or otherwise acquired BlueCity American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 8, 2020.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Bluecity Holdings Limited. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated BlueCity's business and financial prospects; (2) the Company was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants had misrepresented the Company's capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/bluecity-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=19383&from=1

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American:ANVS)

Investors Affected : May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Annovis Bio, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Annovis's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19383&from=1

View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Investors Affected : November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in View, Inc f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form/?id=19383&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662839/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-BLCT-ANVS-and-VIEW

