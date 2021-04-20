The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APA, NEPT and CAN
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)
Investors Affected: September 7, 2016 - March 13, 2020
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Apache Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/apache-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=14905&from=1
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Investors Affected: July 24, 2019 - February 16, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves; (ii) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/neptune-wellness-solutions-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14905&from=1
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)
Investors Affected: February 10, 2021 - April 9, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Canaan Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: they concealed that due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and the introduction of the Company's next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines - which had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings - Canaan's 4Q20 sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year compared to its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 ("4Q19") sales and more than 93% quarter-over-quarter compared to its third quarter FY20 ("3Q20") sales.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/canaan-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=14905&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770
SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm
