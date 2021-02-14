The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IRTC, QSR and TCDA
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)
Investors Affected : August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/irhythm-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=12880&from=1
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)
Investors Affected : April 29, 2019 - October 28, 2019
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Winning Together Plan was failing to generate substantial, sustainable improvement within the Tim Hortons brand; (2) the Tims Rewards loyalty program was not generating sustainable revenue growth as increased customer traffic was not offsetting promotional discounting; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/restaurant-brands-international-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=12880&from=1
Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)
Investors Affected : September 4, 2019 - October 28, 2020
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Tricida, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tricida's NDA for veverimer was materially deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept the NDA for veverimer; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/tricida-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=12880&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770
SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629657/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-IRTC-QSR-and-TCDA