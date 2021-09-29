The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YALA, SESN and WDH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Investors Affected: September 30, 2020 - August 9, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Yalla Group Limited. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/yalla-group-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=19966&from=1

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Investors Affected: December 21, 2020 - August 17, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Sesen Bio, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sesen Bio's clinical trial for its cancer treatment product, Vicineum, had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as "major"; (2) three of Sesen Bio's clinical investigators were found guilty of "serious noncompliance," including "back-dating data"; (3) Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Vicineum; (4) Sesen Bio's clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (6) as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/sesen-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19966&from=1

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Waterdrop American Depositary Shares in or traceable to the Company's May 2021 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Waterdrop Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Waterdrop had achieved a substantial portion of its historical revenue growth through illicit means that ran afoul of Chinese rules and regulations governing the insurance industry; (b) Waterdrop had been ordered by the Chinese government to shut down its mutual aid platform because of its failure to comply with Chinese law; (c) Waterdrop was under investigation by regulatory authorities for continued violations of Chinese law; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, there existed a material undisclosed risk and substantial likelihood that Waterdrop would face severe adverse actions by regulatory authorities following the IPO; (e) Waterdrop's operating losses had increased more than four-fold in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the cessation of its mutual aid business and rapidly growing customer acquisition costs; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, the Registration Statement's representations regarding Waterdrop's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company in the lead up to the IPO, were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/waterdrop-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19966&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

