U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.35
    +4.65 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,427.66
    -57.31 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,792.09
    +26.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.68
    -11.66 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.38
    +0.13 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.50
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.29 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    +0.0170 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3580
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,229.43
    -2,151.57 (-4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.60
    -55.98 (-4.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JRVR, HMPT and YMM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Investors Affected : August 1, 2019 - May 5, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=18489&from=1

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Home Point common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 29, 2021 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Home Point Capital Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Home Point's aggressive expansion of its broker partners would dramatically increase the Company's expenses; (ii) the mortgage industry was anticipating industry-wide decreased gain-on-sale margins as a result of rising interest rates in 2021 and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/home-point-capital-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18489&from=1

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Full Truck's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Full Truck's June 2021 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Full Truck's apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Chinese government; (2) the Chinese government would require Full Truck to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (4) Full Truck needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=18489&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659498/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-JRVR-HMPT-and-YMM

Recommended Stories

  • Palantir revenue jumps, eBay sees growth slowdown, Bumble raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman break down some of Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Palantir raising its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook after seeing a 49% revenue jump in its second quarter, eBay forecasting a Q2 revenue below estimates as e-commerce sees a decline in customer traffic, Sonos raising its outlook after posting a surprise profit, and Bumble enduring through concerns about the Delta variant as user activity continues to surge causing company to increases its guidance.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • 3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Every now and then, a worthy name goes "on sale" or suffers a full pullback by virtue of a stock's temporary lackluster performance. With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of three bargain stocks for promising companies that you can buy today at a below-average valuation. Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) isn't exactly a household name, but if it rings a bell, there's a reason.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    In 1996, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan gave a speech warning of irrational exuberance in the stock market. Trying to time the stock market might be the most difficult -- and least successful -- way to invest. Despite a stock price that keeps rising, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is giving investors this rare opportunity.

  • Stocks On The Rise: 15 Best To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the stocks on the rise and the 15 best to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stocks On The Rise: 5 Best To Buy Now. Investors looking to capitalize on the post-pandemic economic boom at the stock market have started […]

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Why Desktop Metal Popped -- and ExOne Stock Soared

    It seems The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) and Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) are two great tastes that taste great together. Both makers of industrial 3D printing machines, both companies that reported earnings yesterday, these companies have now announced that they plan to merge. Now here's how they differ: As of 10:45 a.m. EDT today, Desktop Metal stock is up a respectable 2.3% on the earnings and merger news, but ExOne shares are rocketing 40.8%.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Square Stock?

    Along with the $29 billion bombshell announcement that it's taking over buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Afterpay, Square also reported pretty stellar results for Q2 2021. Gross profit (which largely excludes effects from Bitcoin since Square generates little in the way of profit from the cryptocurrency) was up 91% year over year to over $1.14 billion. The two broad segments of its business -- the seller ecosystem and consumer-facing Cash App -- both had an epic rise in the last quarter.

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 28 cents a share, in line with expectations, resulting in a 3.7% yield based on its closing price Wednesday of $29.93.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has had a rough time since it announced in May 2021 that it was slashing its 2021 production plans and needed to raise fresh capital. The initial jump came because the company said it was maintaining its previously-cut production plans.

  • Read This Before Considering Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Upcoming US$0.05 Dividend

    It looks like Marathon Oil Corporation ( NYSE:MRO ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the...