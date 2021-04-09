The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CYDY, LDOS and PLUG
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY)
Investors Affected : March 27, 2020 - March 9, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in CytoDyn Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: CytoDyn securities were actively traded over the counter (OTC) in the United States. While the exact number of Class members is unknown to Plaintiff at this time and can be ascertained only through appropriate discovery, Plaintiff believes that there are hundreds or thousands of members in the proposed Class. Record owners and other members of the Class may be identified from records maintained by CytoDyn or its transfer agent and/or OTC Markets and may be notified of the pendency of this action by mail, using the form of notice similar to that customarily used in securities class actions.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/cytodyn-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14535&from=1
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)
Investors Affected : May 4, 2020 - February 23, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Leidos Holdings, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported benefits of the Company's acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection & Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos' products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/leidos-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14535&from=1
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)
Investors Affected : November 9, 2020 - March 1, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Plug Power Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/plug-power-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14535&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770
SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639737/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-CYDY-LDOS-and-PLUG