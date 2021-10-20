U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SAVA, WDH and INNV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Investors Affected : September 14, 2020 - August 27, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Cassava Sciences, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's, a small molecule drug designed to treat Alzheimer's disease, efficacy had been overstated; (b) the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's efficacy were biased; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about the Company's business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of Food and Drug Administration approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/cassava-sciences-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20570&from=1

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Waterdrop American Depositary Shares in or traceable to the Company's May 2021 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Waterdrop Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Waterdrop had achieved a substantial portion of its historical revenue growth through illicit means that ran afoul of Chinese rules and regulations governing the insurance industry; (b) Waterdrop had been ordered by the Chinese government to shut down its mutual aid platform because of its failure to comply with Chinese law; (c) Waterdrop was under investigation by regulatory authorities for continued violations of Chinese law; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, there existed a material undisclosed risk and substantial likelihood that Waterdrop would face severe adverse actions by regulatory authorities following the IPO; (e) Waterdrop's operating losses had increased more than four-fold in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the cessation of its mutual aid business and rapidly growing customer acquisition costs; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, the Registration Statement's representations regarding Waterdrop's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company in the lead up to the IPO, were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/waterdrop-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20570&from=1

InnovAge Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:INNV)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired InnovAge common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 initial public offering.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in InnovAge Holding Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of InnovAge's facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; (3) as a result, there as a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company's services; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/innovage-holding-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20570&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668957/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-SAVA-WDH-and-INNV

