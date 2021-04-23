The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VRM, FGEN and EBS
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)
Investors Affected : June 9, 2020 - March 3, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Vroom, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/vroom-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15079&from=1
FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)
Investors Affected : November 8, 2019 - April 6, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in FibroGen, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia certain safety analyses submitted in connection with CKD included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (ii) FibroGen's analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors result in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (iii) based on these analyses the Company could not conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; (iv) as a result, the Company faced significant uncertainty that its NDA for roxadustat as a treatment for anemia of CKD would be approved by the FDA; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/fibrogen-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15079&from=1
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)
Investors Affected : July 6, 2020 - March 31, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Emergent's Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (ii) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergent's facility led to a string of FDA citations; (iii) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements about Emergent's ability and capacity to mass manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore manufacturing site were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/emergent-biosolutions-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15079&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770
SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642008/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-VRM-FGEN-and-EBS