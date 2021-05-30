The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKLZ, WISH and UI
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SKLZ)
Investors Affected : December 16, 2020 - April 19, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Skillz Inc f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: representations relating to certain of Skillz's business operations, performance metrics and ultimate valuation, including, among others, Skillz's ability to attract new end-users, future profitability, the shrinking popularity of its hosted games that accounted for 88% of its revenue, and the Company's valuation. For example, one of the Company's objectively unrealistic promises included the unsupportable claim that the Company was valued at $3.5 billon, based on revenue projections in excess of $550 million for 2022. However, the Company failed to inform investors that downloads of the games that account for a majority share of its revenue have been declining since at least November 2020. In reality, the Company's prospects for attaining that revenue scale was far from realistic given its size, market share, reliance on thirdparty app stores, declining downloads of its most popular games and, critically, the enormous amount of incentive Bonus Payments that Skillz routinely provides to its gamer customers, a fact that investors were misled about. These Bonus Payments are routinely provided to its customers, who are expected to use them for game entry fees, which, in turn, artificially inflates Skillz revenue.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/skillz-inc-f-k-a-flying-eagle-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=16345&from=1
Contextlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)
This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased WISH pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with ContextLogic's December 16, 2020 initial public stock offering or between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021.
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Contextlogic Inc. In the registration statement and prospectus used to conduct the initial public offering and throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the strength of ContextLogic's business operations and financial prospects by overstating its then-present monthly active users ("MAUs") and MAU growth trends.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/contextlogic-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16345&from=1
Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)
Investors Affected : January 11, 2021 - March 20, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Ubiquiti Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had downplayed the data breach in January 2021; (2) attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquiti's servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquiti's customers' systems; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ubiquiti-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16345&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
