The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XOM, UAVS and EBIX
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)
Investors Affected : February 28, 2018 - January 14, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Exxon Mobil Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Exxon forced its employees to use unrealistic assumptions regarding the timelines for well drilling in the Permian Basin; (ii) the foregoing assumptions served to artificially inflate the value of the Company's well operations in the Permian Basin; (iii) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, subjected Exxon to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and oversight; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/exxon-mobil-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=13610&from=1
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)
Investors Affected : September 3, 2019 - February 18, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public's understanding about a partnership with Amazon, Defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about AgEagle's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ageagle-aerial-systems-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13610&from=1
Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)
Investors Affected : November 9, 2020 - February 19, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Ebix, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix's gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) there was a material weakness in Company's internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) the Company's independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ebix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13610&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770
SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635192/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-XOM-UAVS-and-EBIX