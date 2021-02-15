The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IRTC, SWI and QS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)
Investors Affected : August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/irhythm-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=12895&from=1
SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)
Investors Affected : October 18, 2018 - December 17, 2020
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in SolarWinds Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds' update server had an easily accessible password of ‘solarwinds123'; (3) consequently, SolarWinds' customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about SolarWinds's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/solarwinds-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=12895&from=1
QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:QS)
Investors Affected : November 27, 2020 - December 31, 2020
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company's purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) that the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/quantumscape-corporation-f-k-a-kensington-capital-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=12895&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770
