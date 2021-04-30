U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,179.79
    -31.68 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,842.15
    -218.21 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,959.41
    -123.14 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.56
    -28.89 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.58
    -1.43 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.80
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2024
    -0.0105 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3807
    -0.0132 (-0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3040
    +0.3800 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,937.44
    +3,971.32 (+7.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,341.63
    +56.53 (+4.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VLDR, REGI and EBS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Investors Affected : July 2, 2020 - March 17, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Velodyne's directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company's officers and directors; (2) the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/velodyne-lidar-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15370&from=1

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Investors Affected : May 3, 2018 - February 25, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers; (2) as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/renewable-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15370&from=1

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Investors Affected : July 6, 2020 - March 31, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Emergent's Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (ii) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergent's facility led to a string of FDA citations; (iii) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements about Emergent's ability and capacity to mass manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore manufacturing site were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/emergent-biosolutions-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15370&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643639/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-VLDR-REGI-and-EBS

