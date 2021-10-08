U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,393.76
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,768.47
    +13.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,586.37
    -67.64 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.35
    -10.74 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.57
    +1.27 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.30
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2410
    +0.6250 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,551.61
    +489.42 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.24
    +15.64 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LIVE, ATIP and EAR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)

Investors Affected : December 28, 2016 - August 3, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Live Ventures Incorporated. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Live's earnings per share for FY 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (2) the Company used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (3) Live had overstated pretax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of "other income" related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (4) Live's acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during first quarter 2017; (5) using December 30, 2017 as the "acquisition date" and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (6) by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled the Company to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (7) between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018, Live's CEO received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/live-ventures-incorporated-loss-submission-form/?id=20257&from=1

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATIP)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ati-physical-therapy-inc-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form/?id=20257&from=1

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Investors Affected : October 16, 2020 - September 22, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Eargo, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/eargo-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20257&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667440/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-LIVE-ATIP-and-EAR

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 23% over the past month, it is easy to disregard PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). However, stock...

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before Dogecoin

    Square has a booming cryptocurrency segment, which makes it a great alternative for wavering Dogecoin bulls.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Have Been Paying Dividends for a Combined 467 Years

    Dividend stocks can offer investors recurring income and stability over the long term. One way investors can gauge the safety of a dividend is by looking at how long the company has been making regular payments. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) have each been paying dividends annually for more than a century and could be excellent options for income investors.

  • Why Allogene Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of the off-the-shelf cell therapy company Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) are ending the week on a sour note. Allogene's shares are plunging today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene reportedly notified the FDA of the potential safety signal after a bone marrow biopsy, performed to assess low blood counts in the patient, revealed the chromosomal abnormality.

  • ChemoCentryx, Allogene Show the Risks and Rewards of Nasdaq Biotech Stocks

    The stock market posted mixed results on Friday morning, as investors continued to wrestle with countervailing factors in making their investment decisions. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was trailing other major benchmarks, falling about a quarter percent. The biotech industry is well represented on the Nasdaq, and it can be a high-risk, high-reward industry for investors.

  • TSMC reports record sales, Sundial acquiring Alcanna, JPM upgrades Oatly stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including TSM & OTLY.&nbsp;

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • Growth Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks By Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 growth stock picks by hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Growth Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks By Hedge Funds. Consumer spending patterns are starting to shift from goods to services as the economy normalizes after the disruptions of […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) are trading higher following China's Golden Week holiday. Also, reports suggest that data showed services activity in China returned to positive levels. Alibaba and several other Chinese stocks also traded higher in yesterday's session amid a Beijing comment that its diplomat Yang Jiechi's meeting with White House National Security Adviser Sullivan was constructive. The company's stock has increased by appr

  • Cable’s broadband party could be ending, in a negative signal for Charter and Comcast

    The cable industry benefited from the growing importance of broadband during the pandemic, but it could be harder for the companies to keep up their momentum going forward.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Market jitters present a potential opportunity to get in on high-growth stocks like Facebook and Nvidia.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Intel Still Has Skeptics. This Analyst Report Explains Why.

    The once powerful chipmaker has to contend with a mature personal computer market and rising competition from other chipmakers.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    They may not be growth machines, but these stocks can generate a whole lot of dividend income for you.