The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WISH, PRVB and WPG
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Contextlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)
This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased WISH pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with ContextLogic's December 16, 2020 initial public stock offering or between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021.
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Contextlogic Inc. In the registration statement and prospectus used to conduct the initial public offering and throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the strength of ContextLogic's business operations and financial prospects by overstating its then-present monthly active users ("MAUs") and MAU growth trends.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/contextlogic-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16171&from=1.
Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)
Investors Affected: November 2, 2020 - April 8, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Provention Bio, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the teplizumab Biologics License Application ("BLA") was deficient in its submitted form and would require additional data to secure U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval; (ii) accordingly, the teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (iii) the Company had thus overstated the teplizumab BLA's approval prospects and hence the commercialization timeline for teplizumab; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/provention-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16171&from=1
Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE:WPG)
Investors Affected: November 5, 2020 - March 4, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Washington Prime Group, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) WPG's financial condition was deteriorating substantially; (2) as a result, there was substantial uncertainty about the Company's ability to meet its capital structure obligations as they became due; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/washington-prime-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16171&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770
SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649065/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-WISH-PRVB-and-WPG