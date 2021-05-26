The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KDMN, ATER and UI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Investors Affected : October 1, 2020 - March 10, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Belumosudil NDA was incomplete and/or deficient; (ii) the additional new data that the Company submitted in support of the Belumosudil NDA in response to an information request from the FDA materially altered the NDA submission; (iii) accordingly, the initial Belumosudil NDA submission lacked the degree of support that the Company had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was likely to extend the PDUFA target action date to review the Belumosudil NDA; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/kadmon-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16238&from=1

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Investors Affected : December 1, 2020 - May 3, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Aterian, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's organic growth is plummeting; (ii) the Company's recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources; (iii) Aterian's purported artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest; (iv) Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/aterian-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16238&from=1

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Investors Affected : January 11, 2021 - March 20, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Ubiquiti Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had downplayed the data breach in January 2021; (2) attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquiti's servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquiti's customers' systems; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ubiquiti-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16238&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (212) 537-9430

Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm





