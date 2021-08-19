U.S. markets closed

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BZ, CXO and ANVS

·3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Investors Affected: June 11, 2021 - July 2, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Kanzhun Limited. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC"); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to "to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks"; (4) Kanzhun needed to "enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/kanzhun-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=18735&from=1

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Investors Affected: February 21, 2018 - July 31, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Concho Resources Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the well spacing at Dominator was aggressive and highly risky, and premised on no reasonable basis to believe it would work as intended; (2) Concho's practice of implementing tighter well spacing was not relegated to a handful of "tests" and therefore more widespread than the market was led to believe; (3) it was known or recklessly disregarded that any measures to mitigate well spacing risks were non-existent and or/impossible; (4) these risks had manifested during the Class Period, causing underground well interference and permanently decreasing production, forcing the Company to scale back production targets and adopt more conservative spacing measures in its other projects; (5) it would take multiple quarters to unwind the impacts of the widespread well spacing failure; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/concho-resources-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18735&from=1

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Investors Affected: May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Annovis Bio, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Annovis's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18735&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660616/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-BZ-CXO-and-ANVS

