The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SOS, EBON and PTON

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Investors Affected: July 22, 2020 - February 25, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in SOS Limited. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings; (ii) HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by the Company; (iii) the Company had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/sos-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=15947&from=1

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Investors Affected: June 26, 2020 - April 5, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Ebang International Holdings Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the proceeds from Ebang's public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company's operations; (2) Ebang's sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) Ebang's attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) Ebang's purported crytocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ebang-international-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15947&from=1

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Investors Affected: September 11, 2020 - April 16, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Peloton Interactive, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in addition to the tragic death of a child, Peloton's Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (2) safety was not a priority to Peloton as defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+, yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+; (3) as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") declared that the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety and urgently recommended that consumers with small children cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Peloton's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/peloton-interactive-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15947&from=1

