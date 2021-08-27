U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,049.67
    +1,857.68 (+3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JRVR, ATVI and ITRM

·4 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Investors Affected: August 1, 2019 - May 5, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=19055&from=1

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Investors Affected: August 4, 2016 - July 27, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Activision Blizzard, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Activision Blizzard discriminated against women and minority employees; (2) Activision Blizzard fostered a pervasive "frat boy" workplace culture that continues to thrive; (3) numerous complaints about unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation were made to human resources personnel and executives which went unaddressed; (4) the pervasive culture of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation would result in serious impairments to Activision Blizzard's operations; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was at greater risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny and enforcement, including that which would have a material adverse effect; (6) Activision Blizzard failed to inform shareholders that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing had been investigating Activision Blizzard for harassment and discrimination; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about Activision Blizzard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19055&from=1

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Investors Affected: November 30, 2020 - July 23, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Iterum Therapeutics Plc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the sulopenem New Drug Application ("NDA") lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with urinary tract infections caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be nonsusceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/iterum-therapeutics-plc-loss-submission-form/?id=19055&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661811/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-JRVR-ATVI-and-ITRM

