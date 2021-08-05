U.S. markets closed

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DKNG, DIDI and ATVI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Investors Affected: December 23, 2019 - June 15, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in DraftKings Inc f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SBTech Global Limited ("SBTech"), a company acquired by DraftKings, had a history of unlawful operations; (ii) accordingly, DraftKings' merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming; (iii) the foregoing increased the Company's regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) accordingly, the benefits of the Business Combination were overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/draftkings-inc-f-k-a-diamond-eagle-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=18279&from=1

Didi Global Inc. F/K/A Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Didi Global Inc F/K/A Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DiDi's apps did not comply with applicable laws and regulations governing privacy protection and the collection of personal information; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur scrutiny from the Cyberspace Administration of China; (3) the CAC had already warned DiDi to delay its IPO to conduct a self-examination of its network security; (4) as a result of the foregoing, DiDi's apps were reasonably likely to be taken down from app stores in China, which would have an adverse effect on its financial results and operations; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/didi-global-inc-f-k-a-xiaoju-kuaizhi-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18279&from=1

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Investors Affected: August 4, 2016 - July 27, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Activision Blizzard, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Activision Blizzard discriminated against women and minority employees; (2) Activision Blizzard fostered a pervasive "frat boy" workplace culture that continues to thrive; (3) numerous complaints about unlawful harassment,
discrimination, and retaliation were made to human resources personnel and executives which went unaddressed; (4) the pervasive culture of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation would result in serious impairments to Activision Blizzard's operations; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was at greater risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny and enforcement, including that which would have a material adverse effect; (6) Activision Blizzard failed to inform shareholders that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing had been investigating Activision Blizzard for harassment and discrimination; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about Activision Blizzard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18279&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658643/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-DKNG-DIDI-and-ATVI

