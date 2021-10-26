U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,574.79
    +8.31 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,756.88
    +15.73 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.71
    +9.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.08
    -16.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    -0.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1810
    +0.0520 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,449.36
    -2,518.05 (-4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.92
    -6.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HNST, INNV and RECAF

·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Honest common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's May 2021 initial public offering.
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in The Honest Company, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior to the Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), the Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (2) at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/the-honest-company-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20700&from=1

InnovAge Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:INNV)
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired InnovAge common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 initial public offering.
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in InnovAge Holding Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of InnovAge's facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; (3) as a result, there as a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company's services; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/innovage-holding-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20700&from=1

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (OTCMKTS:RECAF)
Investors Affected: February 28, 2019 - September 7, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ReconAfrica's plan for using unconventional means for energy extraction (including fracking) in the fragile Kavango area; (2) ReconAfrica would begin unlicensed drilling tests; (3) ReconAfrica would illegally use water for well testing; (4) ReconAfrica would illegally store used water in unlined pools; (5) ReconAfrica would skirt Namibian law and hire an inadequate and inappropriate consultant; (6) as a result, ReconAfrica risked future well, drilling, and water-related licenses in Namibia and Botswana; (7) as opposed to its representations, ReconAfrica did not reach out nor provide adequate information (including in relevant local languages) through accessible means to those to be impacted by its testing and potential energy extraction; (8) ReconAfrica's interests are in the Owambo Basin, not the so-called Kavango Basin; (9) ReconAfrica has continuously engaged in stock pumping; and (10) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/reconnaissance-energy-africa-ltd-f-k-a-lund-enterprises-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=20700&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669820/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-HNST-INNV-and-RECAF

