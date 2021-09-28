U.S. markets closed

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PHG, ANVS and SPPI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)
Investors Affected : February 25, 2020 - June 11, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Koninklijke Philips NV. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (ii) as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (iii) accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/koninklijke-philips-n-v-loss-submission-form/?id=19946&from=1

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American:ANVS)
Investors Affected: May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Annovis Bio, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Annovis's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug that purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgment, and problem solving; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19946&from=1

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)
Investors Affected: December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the manufacturing facility for ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19946&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666020/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-PHG-ANVS-and-SPPI

