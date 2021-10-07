The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PHG, SESN and SAVA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Investors Affected : February 25, 2020 - June 11, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Koninklijke Philips NV. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (ii) as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (iii) accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/koninklijke-philips-n-v-loss-submission-form/?id=20227&from=1

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Investors Affected : December 21, 2020 - August 17, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Sesen Bio, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sesen Bio's clinical trial for its cancer treatment product, Vicineum, had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as "major"; (2) three of Sesen Bio's clinical investigators were found guilty of "serious noncompliance," including "back-dating data"; (3) Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Vicineum; (4) Sesen Bio's clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (6) as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/sesen-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20227&from=1

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Investors Affected : September 14, 2020 - August 27, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Cassava Sciences, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's, a small molecule drug designed to treat Alzheimer's disease, efficacy had been overstated; (b) the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's efficacy were biased; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about the Company's business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of Food and Drug Administration approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/cassava-sciences-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20227&from=1

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (212) 537-9430

Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm





