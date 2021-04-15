The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of REGI, OTRK and XL
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)
Investors Affected : May 3, 2018 - February 25, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers; (2) as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/renewable-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14766&from=1
Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)
Investors Affected : November 5, 2020 - February 26, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Ontrak, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ontrak's largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak's performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings; (2) as a result, Ontrak's largest customer did not find the Company's program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak; (3) because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company's revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak's financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ontrak-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14766&from=1
XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)
Investors Affected : October 2, 2020 - March 2, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in XL Fleet Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (2) at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (3) XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (4) XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/xl-fleet-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=14766&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770
SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640694/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-REGI-OTRK-and-XL