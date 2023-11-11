Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023

Michael Sacks: Thank you, Stacie. For those of you that have seen our filing you will notice that we have a new look and feel to our earnings presentation. Stacie spent a lot of time on that. Thanks, Stacie. I want to thank you very much. I think it's an improvement and we look forward to hearing your feedback on it. Our third quarter results were in line with expectations with fee-related earnings increasing 16% year-over-year. Private markets were the primary driver of growth with private markets management fees growing 10% year-over-year. This marks the tenth consecutive quarter of double-digit private markets management fee growth excluding catch-up fees. In the fourth quarter excluding the impact of catch-up fees, we again expect double-digit private markets management fee growth compared to the prior year.

Next week is our third anniversary as a public company and we are proud of what we've accomplished over this period. We've seen our management fee-centric business continue to grow, while experiencing a material shift toward revenue coming from highly predictable long duration private markets programs. As of quarter end, private markets capital comprised 65% of our fee-paying AUM up from 54% at the end of 2020. Over the same time period, we have raised approximately $21 billion across our various investment strategies and we have nearly tripled our firm share of carried interest at net asset value to $365 million. That number does not reflect any value for capital recently deployed or dry powder yet to be deployed. While the realization environment in recent quarters has been soft our incentive fee opportunities should drive significant cash flow growth in the future.

Turning to this most recent quarter. We raised $1.2 billion. We continue to be confident that total fundraising for the second half of 2023 will exceed first half fundraising. On our last earnings call Jon spoke about the positive momentum we've seen in our real estate business. And it was nice to see more than 40% of this quarter's fundraising accrued to our real estate vertical. Our infrastructure growth and momentum continues with that vertical representing the greatest contributor to fundraising at approximately $580 million. Our infrastructure vertical has more than doubled over the last three years from $6 billion of AUM at the end of 2020 to more than $13 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. We've seen that growth in both separate accounts and specialized funds.

This past quarter, a material portion of the infrastructure capital raise was for two of our specialized funds CIS III and IAF II. CIS III had its final close with an ending fund size of $882 million, 37% larger than its predecessor CIS II. Our Infrastructure Advantage Fund or IAF II focuses on direct infrastructure investments that are enabled and optimized by a constructive collaborative approach to working with union labor. We have raised nearly $500 million since fundraising began earlier this year and while we are still early in the fundraising process, we're encouraged by investor interest in the fund. While investors are still not moving as quickly as they did two years ago, the broad commitment to alternatives remain strong and we're seeing a moderate uptick in activity levels.

We brought a new credit specialized fund to market last quarter and just held the small first close last week. Our Strategic Credit Fund or SCF II is an opportunistic credit fund, largely private credit that has the flexibility to invest across credit markets directly and through co-investments. There's a lot of demand for private credit investments. Our pipeline has more than doubled over the past year and we believe SCF II and our credit-focused separate accounts will be meaningful contributors to capital formation going forward. We believe that as the private credit market matures, institutions will develop programs in a similar fashion to private equity and infrastructure programs and our open architecture flexible implementation model will be a beneficiary.

It's worth noting that we have remained disciplined with regard to our cost structure, enabling us to grow margins. Our last 12-month fee-related earnings margin was 37%, up significantly from the end of 2020 and we believe we will continue to enjoy margin expansion into 2024. We've continued to put clients first and that culture and approach are reflected in the high re-up rates of approximately 90% that we continue to enjoy. We remain confident in our ability to deliver for clients and to grow the firm for shareholders and team members in 2024 and beyond. And with that I'll turn it over to Jon.

Jon Levin: Thank you Michael. The Infrastructure Advantage Fund that Michael mentioned earlier is just one example of the work that GCM Grosvenor is doing around impact investing. Impact investments catalyze positive, measurable outcomes that align with our clients' goals while providing competitive investment returns. Critically our definition of impact investing is non-concessionary, meaning that everything we do starts with seeking competitive risk-adjusted returns. Our experience is that financial returns and impact are complementary rather than competing objectives. Our impact track record such as in health care, education, renewables and energy transition and diverse managers have delivered consistently competitive returns.

Importantly the specific targeted outcomes and sometimes even the definition of impact can vary amongst client programs. The money is not ours, it is our clients' and it is our job to deliver competitive outcomes that align with their goals. As a custom account provider for the last three decades, we excel in delivering solutions that meet clients' varied objectives. Client interest in developing impact programs within their alternative allocations is rapidly evolving. Clients are increasingly identifying specific themes they want to address via their investment portfolios. These solutions require not only investment acumen but also robust ancillary services including in particular customized reporting on the relevant objectives. With many institutions looking to not only generate return, but also to promote certain objectives in their investment portfolios, the industry must evolve so it can support impact investing at scale.

The opportunity for we are calling customized impact solutions is massive and perfectly suited to scale within our business. We are extending the same flexibility that we have offered for decades to our custom separate account clients to impact programs. The client can opt to invest through co-investments, secondaries, direct investments or through funds or a combination of these implementation styles. We create highly targeted programs that are focused not only on one theme or asset class, but sometimes a broad impact program that cuts across multiple themes in multiple asset classes. We are leveraging our open architecture sourcing platform to broaden our funnel of impact investments. Our investment teams have been trained to identify impact opportunities, that align with our various client programs regardless of whether they are originated from a "impact manager" or one of our hundreds of generalist managers.

This enables us to both invest at scale, and also have significant deal flow to successfully implement highly targeted, impact-oriented programs. We have then built robust proprietary assessment frameworks, using best-in-class practices to ensure that these investments meet the necessary impact criteria that our clients set, while also making sure that we are always focused on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns. Finally, we have combined the power of our existing data and analytics, with the impact reporting capabilities of leading third-party vendors. Through our systems we capture detailed quantitative and qualitative KPIs across our investments, we can then deliver a portfolio-wide view of impact to our clients. The quality of our customized impact solution is resonating with current and prospective clients and we are seeing traction for our customized approach from a global investor base, across numerous channels.

At its core, our customized impact solution is an illustration of what we do best as a firm, leverage the breadth of our platform to achieve the unique objectives of each of our client partners. Now, I'll turn the call over to Pam.

Pam Bentley: Thanks, Jon. Our results this quarter were consistent with our expectations and once again demonstrated our earnings, quality and scalability of the platform. Assets under management were $76 billion as of quarter end, a 5% increase from a year ago. Total fee-paying AUM also increased 5% year-over-year, inclusive of 11% growth in private market fee-paying AUM. Our private markets business now represents 65% of our fee-paying AUM. And private markets management fees excluding, catch-up fees have grown at a 13% compound annual growth rate over the last three years. Private markets management fees grew 10% in the quarter compared to a year ago. Excluding the impact of catch-up management fees, we once again expect double-digit private market management fee growth in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year.

As expected, absolute return strategies management fees were relatively stable in Q3 as compared to last quarter and we expect ARS management fees to again be stable in the fourth quarter. Most importantly, we are pleased with our ARS investment performance. Our multi-strategy composite is up 6% year-to-date on a growth basis, with very little correlation to broad markets. We realized $26 million of incentive fees in the third quarter, the majority from carried interest. As a reminder, the firm retains 50% to 60% of the firm's share of incentive fees. And as of quarter end, we have $778 million in gross unrealized carried interest across 136 programs, the firm share of which is $365 million. Our share of carried has nearly tripled in the last three years creating significant future cash flow potential.

Consequently, we believe that when the M&A activity returns, the quality and diversification of our unrealized carried interest will have a significant positive impact on earnings. Our annual performance fees are tied to ARS investment returns and typically crystallize in the fourth quarter each year. Given the impact of 2022 performance on high watermarks, combined with our solid performance this year, our 2023 performance fee earnings potential is approximately $13 million where we to achieve an annualized 8% growth rate of return for multi-strategy and 10% growth rate of return for opportunistic investments for the remainder of this year. This compares to $24 million of annual performance fee earnings potential, if all portfolios were at high watermark today.

Turning to our expenses. Our compensation strategy is rooted in fostering alignment, between our employees, clients and shareholders. Fee-related earnings compensation in Q3, was approximately $38 million, slightly below the second quarter and we expect a similar level in the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP general and administrative and other expenses declined in the quarter to $17.5 million as a result of reduced conference and travel-related costs, as well as lower professional fees. We expect our fourth quarter non-GAAP G&A will be in line with or slightly below our first and second quarter level. We continue to exercise disciplined expense management across our business while allowing for investment in strategic growth opportunities. Pulling together these factors on a year-over-year basis, fee-related earnings grew a healthy 16% in the quarter while adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income grew 5% and 7%, respectively.

From a capitalization standpoint, we are balance sheet light and the majority of our debt is hedged, which gives further cash flow certainty and stability against a rising interest rate environment. Our dividend is based on fee-related earnings less our cost of debt, without relying on net incentive fees for regular dividend payments. We are maintaining a healthy quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, or a yield of 5.2% as of last Friday, and there is room for further dividend growth in the future. In the case of share buybacks, we have repurchased nearly 4 million shares year-to-date and we ended the quarter with 187 million shares outstanding. Despite our modest float, we are committed to prudently managing dilution from stock-based compensation programs over time.

As of the end of the third quarter, we had $40 million remaining in our share buyback authorization, and we continue to believe that our current stock price is at an attractive level relative to market value. Looking ahead to next year, we feel confident in our solid trajectory with continued double-digit growth in private markets management fees, stabilization of ARS management fees, expanded FRE margins and significant growth potential in our incentive fee revenues. We look forward to the opportunities ahead to deliver value to our clients and shareholders. Thank you again for joining us, and we're now happy to take your questions.

Operator: Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Ken Worthington with JPMorgan.

