U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,609.75
    +13.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,177.00
    +60.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,168.50
    +97.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,095.70
    +7.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.97
    -4.85 (-4.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.60
    -6.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1158
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.62
    +0.72 (+3.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5260
    -0.3340 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,094.05
    -356.16 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.90
    -0.21 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.09
    +15.34 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Ground-breaking Marathon PowerCycle battery range propels Exide Technologies to the forefront of telecom and utility - irrespective of the grid!

·4 min read

  • New Marathon PowerCycle AGM battery range meets today's and tomorrow's telecom and utility energy storage needs

  • It combines high cyclic performance with long life at high temperatures

  • Perfect energy storage solution for markets with unstable grid or no grid at all

  • Future-ready to support 5G, network densification and market demands for smart and green deployments

  • Customers benefit from low total cost of ownership

GENNEVILLIERS, France, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exide Technologies (www.exidegroup.com) – Marathon AGM batteries already boast an enviable track record in reliably backing up telecom and utility applications connected to the grid. Exide Technologies has now pushed its expertise into emerging hybrid markets, with the launch of the ground-breaking Marathon PowerCycle range.

Marathon PowerCycle propels Exide to forefront of telecom and utility &#x002013; no matter the grid!
Marathon PowerCycle propels Exide to forefront of telecom and utility – no matter the grid!

Marathon PowerCycle batteries are manufactured in Europe and based on advanced AGM technology, which is not just able to fend off the threat of high temperatures but also offers high cyclic use. This is essential for the continued rollout of 5G and the progressive network densification, but also for meeting the needs of emerging markets where there is a poor or no grid at all.

Perfect fit for remote installations combined with renewable energy

In remote areas without an electrical grid, telecom applications typically rely on diesel generators. These come with expensive fuel and maintenance costs, high levels of CO2, and inadequate efficiency and reliability. Switching to Marathon PowerCycle, as part of a hybrid solution that combines battery energy storage and renewable energy sources, removes these disadvantages. It offers a sustainable and cost-efficient energy storage solution for customers and demonstrates Exide's readiness to meet important market demands.

Leading the way

  • Marathon PowerCycle is designed for high-cyclic use – ensuring long life and low total cost of ownership even in uncontrolled areas

  • The range offers advanced energy storage for telecom and utility, as well as industrial UPS and UPS data center applications

  • Its ability to tolerate high temperatures means cooling costs are greatly reduced and the use in outdoor applications is possible

  • Front-terminal access enables fast and easy installation

  • The unique Carbon Boost® guarantees best-in class charging

  • Marathon PowerCycle comes with inherent safety features

  • The batteries are completely recyclable, thus, reducing customers' carbon footprint

Where this new range is ground-breaking, however, is its high cycling capability at partial state of charge (PSoC). Combined with volatile renewable energy, it is the storage solution for hybrid applications.

With a design life of 20 years under standard conditions and seven years at high temperature (40°C), as well as a maintenance-free promise during the battery's service life, Marathon PowerCycle is for now and the future.

Smarter energy storage

Exide Technologies understands how important it is to keep the world connected, with customers needing assurance that whatever the requirement, their applications can count on the most reliable and best-performing energy storage solutions.

What Exide Technologies has created is essential for today and tomorrow's world, whether it be 5G or the evolution of simple back-up batteries that transform into smart and sustainable energy storage solutions, combined with renewable energy sources.

Serge Arbes, Exide Technologies Business Director Network Power EMEA, said: "With our well-known Marathon AGM battery range, we already offer best-in-class back-up solutions for telecom applications in good grid conditions. Now, we have developed the ideal energy storage solution for hybrid operations as well.

"Marathon PowerCycle's exceptional ability to perform at high temperatures and at high cycles, together with a very long design life, helps reduce the total cost of ownership, even in uncontrolled areas and where grids are unstable or unavailable."

About Exide Technologies

Exide Technologies (www.exidegroup.com), headquartered near Paris, France, is a leading provider of advanced energy storage solutions for the automotive and industrial markets. It designs, manufactures and markets today's and next-generation battery technologies used across a wide range of applications, from automotive and off-road to material handling, stationary, rail and defense. Exide Technologies serves the global markets with top-notch battery technologies, know-how & added-value services under many well-known brands.

As an original equipment manufacturer to leading automotive and industrial equipment manufacturers, Exide Technologies has been involved in many of the significant breakthrough energy-storage developments that are enabling innovation across the markets. With two R&D facilities, ten production plants and three recycling plants in Europe, Exide is committed to high quality engineering, manufacturing and recycling, and energizes the world with the most efficient energy solutions, helping customers maximize productivity and performance. Exide Technologies is serving the markets with products and services of an annual value of ~1,5bn Euro.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ground-breaking-marathon-powercycle-battery-range-propels-exide-technologies-to-the-forefront-of-telecom-and-utility--irrespective-of-the-grid-301514315.html

SOURCE Exide Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Corn Is Out, Soy Is In on U.S. Farms Rocked by Soaring Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Two crops dominate U.S. farming: corn and soybeans. The former requires massive amounts of fertilizer. The latter requires very little.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableDebt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar Bonds DiveWhich is why the astron

  • Musk, Tesla Have Secret Deal That Rivals Can't Compete With

    Tesla dominates the electric vehicle industry. Its dominance has been reinforced by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has disrupted the supply chains of most companies and, in this case, car manufacturers. The situation was worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting Western sanctions.

  • Stanislaus County moves toward business park at former air base. 15,000 jobs possible

    An industrial development firm has been reviewing the county’s plans for the Crows Landing Industrial Business Park, which could conceivably employ up to 15,000 people.

  • Spiking Energy Prices Could Power Gains for NextEra Energy

    Despite the rise, oil production in the U.S. is down 10% from late 2019. While some companies have started to drill again, there is a roughly six- to nine-month lag before supply hits the market according to Clark Williams-Derry, an analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

  • ‘Pouring gasoline on the fire’: JPMorgan, Citi and other U.S. banks lead rise in lending to oil and gas: report

    JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo and Bank of America in all account for 25% of fossil fuel financing in the last six years, since the Paris climate pact was signed.

  • Building a Sustainable Future: Owens Corning Releases 16th Annual Sustainability Report

    Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has published its sustainability report of initiatives and results from 2021. The data and stories detail the company’s progress toward its ambitious 2030 Sustainability Go...

  • Shell confirms licence extended for controversial Cambo oil field

    Environmental groups said the Government ‘must reject all new oil and gas projects’.

  • EU Targets Disposable Fashion, Tech Products to Curb Waste

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union plans to ensure that products from handbags to laptops and mobile phones are more durable, in a bid to curb the environmental damage caused by their limited lifespans.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableDebt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loy

  • African Flamingo Missing from Kansas Zoo for 17 Years Spotted in Texas Living in the Wild

    The flamingo is easily identifiable because of the number on its leg band; before this recent Texas sighting, the bird was last seen in May 2019

  • Shelling Damages Apartment Buildings in East Ukraine

    At least two people were killed and multiple residents were rescued after shelling damaged residential buildings in Severodonetsk, Ukraine, on March 28, according to the State Emergency Service.Footage and images released on Monday show firefighters putting out flames and rescuing civilians. Credit: State Emergency Service in Luhansk via Storyful

  • Large alligator found in bedroom of newly built Florida home gets promptly evicted

    “Welcome to Florida where dinosaurs show up to open houses.”

  • Vietnam's VinFast announces $2 bn US electric car factory

    Vietnamese car manufacturer VinFast announced Tuesday it will build a $2 billion electric vehicle factory in the US state of North Carolina amid its push to enter the competitive global market for EVs.

  • Are plastic bag bans backfiring?

    Plastic bags are bad. Researchers at the University of Georgia suggest that banning the sale of plastic bags may come with a side-dish of unintended consequences. The new analysis suggests that plastic bag ban policies -- while well-intentioned -- may end up having the opposite effect.

  • AP PHOTOS: 1-horned rhinos in Indian park saved by mud, guns

    The rare one-horned rhinos that roam Kaziranga National Park in northeastern India have been increasing in numbers, thanks to stronger police efforts against poaching and artificial mud platforms that keep the animals safe from floods. Nearly 400 men using 50 domesticated elephants and drones scanned the park’s 500 square kilometers (190 square miles) territory in March and found the rhinos' numbers increased more than 12% — neutralizing a severe threat to the animals from poaching gangs and monsoon flooding.

  • Investing Through the Renewable Energy Transition

    Increasing demand and significant cost reductions have changed the clean energy landscape. Learn how decarbonization efforts may present opportunities for investors.

  • Drought-Struck California Wants to Pay Farmers to Cut Plantings

    (Bloomberg) -- California, gripped entirely in drought, proposed a $2.9 billion plan to pay farmers to reduce some of their planting in an effort to better manage water resources.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysBiden Poised to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost

  • Annual sandhill crane migration in Nebraska a sight to see for bird watchers

    It's estimated that more than 600,000 sandhill cranes pass through this region each spring, which is about 80% of the world’s sandhill population.

  • Sunnova CEO: High utility prices signal brighter prospects for residential solar growth

    After growing to 195,400 customers in 2021, Sunnova plans to reach 400,000 rooftop solar customers by the end of 2023.

  • University of Texas scientists: Crazy ants may have finally met their match

    University of Texas scientists have discovered a way to ward off crazy ants, an invasive species known to drive out native insects and small animals and even damage homes.State of play: UT researchers found that a naturally occurring fungus can infect local populations of crazy ants without human intervention.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Tawny crazy ants, first discovered near Houston, have infested parts of t

  • Northern lights could glow over the US Wednesday night

    Activity has been ramping up on the surface of the sun over the past week, and a recent burst of activity could lead to an outbreak of the aurora borealis across Canada and the northern United States. On Monday, NOAA's sun-watching satellites detected two eruptions on the surface of the sun that sent enormous clouds of charged particles blasting through space. These events are known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs). After analyzing the eruptions, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) sai