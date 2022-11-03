U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,738.75
    -30.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,000.00
    -178.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,827.75
    -116.75 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.60
    -14.70 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.97
    -1.03 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,620.30
    -29.70 (-1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.73 (-3.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9745
    -0.0075 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.52
    +0.71 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1221
    -0.0170 (-1.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2310
    +0.5290 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,135.87
    -300.61 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.37
    -12.77 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.62
    -57.52 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Ground-breaking updates make cheqd the first and only most interoperable network for decentralised identity

·3 min read

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- cheqd, a technology company building a decentralised network enabling individuals and organisations to take full control of their data, unveiled its ground-breaking product updates today at Web Summit. The updates make cheqd the first and only network to support three major verifiable credential types, turbocharging decentralised identity adoption; cheqd is now the most interoperable network for decentralised identity.

Thanks to supporting three largest credential types, two biggest revocation types, these updates ensure the company is paving the way for a more diverse array of decentralised identity applications to be built on the cheqd network.

To understand the impact of these updates, it's important to understand decentralised, or self-sovereign identity (DID or SSI). SSI is an emerging technology that centres the control of information around the user. It safeguards privacy by removing the need to store personal information entirely on a central database and gives individuals greater control over what information they share. SSI's potential addressable market totals ~$0.55Tr, according to cheqd.

Acting as an enabler of decentralised identity, Verifiable Credentials (VC) are tamper-evident data files with a set of claims about a person, organisation, or thing that can be cryptographically verified.

Fraser Edwards, CEO and co-founder at cheqd explained: "Powered by the need for secure digital credentials, uptake of decentralised technologies, and growing concerns for data privacy and security, we're seeing a strong market demand for decentralised identity solutions across all industry verticals. From public offices issuing identity documents, like introducing blockchain-based digital identification instead of physical cards in South Korea, to re-usable Know Your Customers (KYC) for banking and passwordless interaction for e-commerce, there is a common denominator for all: a need for digital trust."

Across the SSI industry, there are three primary credential formats: JSON, JSON-LD and AnonCreds. Although widely adopted in isolation, to date, no single blockchain network has supported all three credential formats. This is largely because the AnonCreds digital credential format has been closely built around the Hyperledger Indy network.

With its latest releases and tooling made available, cheqd now supports all three credentials formats. With greater interoperability comes greater utility and hence greater value for data, creating a greater commercial driver for adoption.

Ankur Banerjee, CTO and co-founder of cheqd, went on further to say: "This is a huge milestone, not only for cheqd, but for the entire digital identity community. We've made the ability to share data in a simple and secure fashion available to developers who want to give back control to people for their data, by decoupling the highly privacy-preserving AnonCreds digital credential format from relying on only the Hyperledger Indy blockchain."

"No other network offers the same capabilities as we built on cheqd," explains Fraser Edwards, CEO and co-founder of cheqd. "We are proud to offer capabilities as yet unavailable in products from tech behemoths, such as Microsoft and Block."

About cheqd

cheqd is a market-leading technology company enabling individuals and organisations to take full control of their data. It provides payment rails, customisable commercial models and governance structures for trusted data, including self-sovereign identity (SSI). Based on blockchain technology, cheqd is built upon a public permissionless network with a dedicated token - $CHEQ.

Founded in 2021 by CEO Fraser Edwards and CTO Ankur Banerjee, cheqd is a driver for innovation backed by Outlier Ventures, Evernym (now acquired by Avast), Cosmos' Ignite (formerly known as Tendermint Ventures) and private investors, receiving a total raise of just over £2.4 million in its seed investment round.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ground-breaking-updates-make-cheqd-the-first-and-only-most-interoperable-network-for-decentralised-identity-301658877.html

SOURCE Yellow Jersey PR

Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

    The entrepreneur’s legal problems continue and yet again his Twitter deal could come back to haunt him.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.

  • ‘Oh my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • What Went Wrong With Roku's Earnings?

    Today's video focuses on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and some bearish and bullish highlights from its recent earnings. Roku's revenue did grow 12% year over year during a time when other advertising giants are seeing a yearly decline, but unfortunately the outlook was weak.

  • Suncor posts net loss, $3.4-billion writedown on Fort Hills acquisition

    $2.6 billion in adjusted operating earnings beat analyst expectations

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Amazon Stock Got Crushed, but This Number Shows Why It's Still a Buy

    It turns out Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is mortal. After years of breakneck growth, shares of the e-commerce stock plunged Friday after the company called for fourth-quarter revenue to grow just 2% to 8%, slower than the pace of inflation. Currency-exchange headwinds accounted for 460 basis points of the expected slowdown, but the forecast still shows the company struggling to grow in a difficult economic environment.

  • Qualcomm stock falls after a slight earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Qualcomm's fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for October 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased our Bitcoin holdings by 299 in the period ending October 31, bringing our total self-mined holdings to 8,687 Bitcoin.

  • Why Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike All Cratered on Wednesday

    A broad cross section of the stock market tumbled on Wednesday, as investors focused on the macro economy and the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing campaign to battle runaway inflation, which has remained stubbornly near 40-year highs. The latest Fed rate hike and the corresponding commentary did little to calm jittery investors. With that as a backdrop, shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) slipped 6.1%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock was down 7.4%, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) slipped as much as 7.8%.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock After Its Latest Price Drop

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Google Cloud, was no exception, with share prices down over 13% in the last few trading days. Investors are worried about slowing growth at YouTube and expenses rising faster than revenue, among other issues. While there is clearly some short-term pressure on Alphabet's earnings, the business is still in a great spot right now.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Datadog Earnings Top Estimates On Large Customer Growth

    Datadog rebounded as Q3 earnings and revenue topped estimates amid mixed guidance for the December quarter.

  • Why did inflation surge to a 40-year high? Here are 4 causes of the worst monetary-policy mistake in years.

    Jay Powell grapples with how the Fed got inflation so wrong and lands on the MarketWatch 50 list of the most influential people in markets.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.22% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Moderna cuts COVID vaccine sales forecast on supply woes, shares tumble

    Moderna's forecast cut comes just two days after rival Pfizer Inc's quarterly sales of its COVID-19 vaccine exceeded market expectations and the drugmaker raised the full-year sales forecast for its shots. The vaccine maker reported sales of $3.36 billion in the third quarter, missing Wall Street estimates of $3.53 billion.

  • Albemarle (ALB) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Albemarle (ALB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.65% and 1.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?