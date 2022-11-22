U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,003.58
    +53.64 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.10
    +397.82 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,174.41
    +149.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.27
    +21.13 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.13
    +1.09 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.60
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.24 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0305
    +0.0060 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1887
    +0.0064 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1910
    -0.9050 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,108.21
    +285.91 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    372.03
    +7.48 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Ground Penetrating Radar Market to record USD 171.52 Million incremental growth; Industrial machinery market identified as parent market - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 171.52 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global ground penetrating radar (GPR) market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. Technavio calculates the global industrial machinery market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of machinery and components used in the industrial environment. Get more insights into the parent market. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market 2022-2026

Ground Penetrating Radar Market 2022-2026: Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Market trends such as increased demand in the oil and gas industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high initial cost of GPR products may threaten the growth of the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Ground Penetrating Radar Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global GPR market consists of global and regional market players such as Chemring Group, Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC, and others, competing for market dominance through new innovative products. The vendors in the market are concentrating their efforts on extending their client base across all end-user industries. Strategic mergers and acquisitions to incorporate new technological capabilities are prominent in the market. The vendors operating in the market are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The presence of well-established global players in the global GPR market increases the threat of rivalry among the existing players. Moreover, the low threat of new entrants further increased the intensity of competition in 2021. Hence, the threat of rivalry was high in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Get a comprehensive analysis of the vendor landscape and make informed decisions. Buy Report!

Ground Penetrating Radar Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

By application, the transport and road inspection segment holds a major share of the global GPR market. This can be attributed to the extensive use of GPRs for monitoring roadway and bridge structural conditions effectively and efficiently and for early and accurate detection, localization, and assessment of damages or defects in pavements and bridge decks. GPR is one of the most preferred non-destructive technologies. GPR surveys in pavements (rigid or flexible) are widely used as a supplement to other methods for evaluating road and airport pavements. GPR pictures can be used in conjunction with falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing to provide vital information about layer continuity and thickness. GPR inspection also enables the examination of the pavement layer's state and the detection of faults, which is critical for the preservation and service life of the structure.

  • Geography

38% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. North America dominated the global GPR market in 2021. In North America, there has been a growth in demand for GPRs in recent years. The expansion of the construction industry, particularly the surge in real estate projects and the development of infrastructures such as roads and bridges, has fueled this demand. The GPR market in the region is further boosted by the demand for GPR in military applications. It is one of the technologies that the military can employ to identify mines laid on roads, which generally kill and severely injure innocent soldiers and civilians. The mining sector has already begun to adopt the technology, as it is quickly becoming an essential tool for planning mine excursions and explosions. GPR drone-integrated systems are also becoming more popular. These technologies are designed to provide a more efficient view of or inspection of subsurface infrastructure. All these factors will be a primary driving force for market expansion in North America during the forecast period. Discover potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Download a Free Sample Report

Ground Penetrating Radar Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ground penetrating radar market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the ground penetrating radar market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ground penetrating radar market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ground penetrating radar market vendors

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Related Reports:

  • The laser projection market share is expected to increase by USD 7 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.6%. Better color and accuracy are the key factors driving the global laser projection market growth. High projector rental fees are the major challenge to the global laser projection market growth.

  • The computer numerical control solutions market is projected to grow by USD 8.13 billion with a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increased use of servo-based systems in industries is notably driving the computer numerical control solutions market growth, although factors such as the growing second-hand machine market may impede the market growth.

Ground Penetrating Radar Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 171.52 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.25

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Chemring Group Plc, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., Geoscanners AB, Ground Penetrating Radar Systems LLC, Guideline Geo, Hilti Corp., IDS GeoRadar Srl, Japan Radio Co. Ltd., Leica Geosystems AG, OOO NPC GEOTECH, Penetradar Corp., Pipehawk Plc, Radiodetection Ltd., Sensors and Software Inc., US Radar Inc., and Utsi Electronics Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Transport and road inspection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Natural hazard monitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Chemring Group Plc

  • 10.4 Geophysical Survey Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Ground Penetrating Radar Systems LLC

  • 10.6 Guideline Geo

  • 10.7 IDS GeoRadar Srl

  • 10.8 Japan Radio Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 OOO NPC GEOTECH

  • 10.10 Radiodetection Ltd.

  • 10.11 US Radar Inc.

  • 10.12 Utsi Electronics Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market 2022-2026
Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ground-penetrating-radar-market-to-record-usd-171-52-million-incremental-growth-industrial-machinery-market-identified-as-parent-market---technavio-301685167.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

    There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting. If the WSJ report had been true, it would have been a pivot to the 2-million-barrel per day cut that OPEC+ had announced for November.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    The bear market has ravaged technology stocks over the past year, as investors have flown to safety to ride out the economic storm. As a result, the Nasdaq Composite has taken it on the chin, crumbling 30% over the past year.

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • World's Most-Crucial Fuel Heads for Shortage Touching Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- No fuel is more essential to the global economy than diesel. It powers trucks, buses, ships and trains. It drives machinery for construction, manufacturing and farming. It’s burned for heating homes. And with the high price of natural gas, in some places it’s also being used to generate power.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankr

  • Twitter says lawsuit over layoffs lacks merit and has delayed severance pay

    Twitter Inc has told a federal judge in San Francisco that a lawsuit claiming the company violated U.S. law by laying off thousands of workers without notice is baseless, and moved to send the claims to arbitration. The court filings made late Monday mark Twitter's first response to the proposed class action, which was brought earlier this month under a federal law requiring 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs. Twitter has laid off about 3,700 employees - half of its workforce - and hundreds more have resigned since the company was acquired last month by Elon Musk, the world's richest person.

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • This Social Security move 'can alleviate, if not eliminate' the retirement crisis

    Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • The electric vehicle battery bonanza is on — and Tennessee is a prime parking spot

    As automakers race to make electric vehicles and batteries, spurred by federal incentives in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Tennessee sits in a prime spot to compete for record-shattering investments.

  • Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’

    The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

  • Top Disney exec Kareem Daniel to leave as Bob Iger returns

    Kareem Daniel, the chairman of the Walt Disney Co.'s vast media and entertainment distribution segment, is leaving the company.

  • Ford And Volkswagen Folded Argo AI After Failing To Reach Deal With Amazon

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) ditched its plan to invest in Argo AI, Bloomberg reports. Argo is a start-up backed by Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). Amazon initially planned to use Argo’s self-driving technology to automate some of the electric delivery vans it’s buying from Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN), setting up a test fleet in multiple U.S. cities. Also Read: Amazon Weighs Paring Back On Unprofitable Businesses Like Alexa; Introduces New Warehouse Robot To Cu

  • Walt Disney CFO, Others Brought Concerns to Board Over Bob Chapek

    Finance head Christine McCarthy told directors of her lack of confidence in the CEO after a calamitous November earnings call.

  • Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

    Reuters China To Reportedly Impose Over $1B Fine On Jack Ma's Ant Group Ending 2-Year Long Regulatory Overhaul Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine. Warren Bu

  • Holiday shipping: ‘Automation allows you to take out the variables,’ UPS operations manager says

    UPS NY Operations Manager Leo Cummings speaks with Yahoo Finance about the holiday shipping season and the role of automation.&nbsp;