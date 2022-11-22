Ground Penetrating Radar Market to record USD 171.52 Million incremental growth; Industrial machinery market identified as parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 171.52 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global ground penetrating radar (GPR) market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. Technavio calculates the global industrial machinery market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of machinery and components used in the industrial environment. Get more insights into the parent market. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Market trends such as increased demand in the oil and gas industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high initial cost of GPR products may threaten the growth of the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

The global GPR market consists of global and regional market players such as Chemring Group, Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC, and others, competing for market dominance through new innovative products. The vendors in the market are concentrating their efforts on extending their client base across all end-user industries. Strategic mergers and acquisitions to incorporate new technological capabilities are prominent in the market. The vendors operating in the market are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The presence of well-established global players in the global GPR market increases the threat of rivalry among the existing players. Moreover, the low threat of new entrants further increased the intensity of competition in 2021. Hence, the threat of rivalry was high in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Get a comprehensive analysis of the vendor landscape and make informed decisions. Buy Report!

Application

By application, the transport and road inspection segment holds a major share of the global GPR market. This can be attributed to the extensive use of GPRs for monitoring roadway and bridge structural conditions effectively and efficiently and for early and accurate detection, localization, and assessment of damages or defects in pavements and bridge decks. GPR is one of the most preferred non-destructive technologies. GPR surveys in pavements (rigid or flexible) are widely used as a supplement to other methods for evaluating road and airport pavements. GPR pictures can be used in conjunction with falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing to provide vital information about layer continuity and thickness. GPR inspection also enables the examination of the pavement layer's state and the detection of faults, which is critical for the preservation and service life of the structure.

Geography

38% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. North America dominated the global GPR market in 2021. In North America, there has been a growth in demand for GPRs in recent years. The expansion of the construction industry, particularly the surge in real estate projects and the development of infrastructures such as roads and bridges, has fueled this demand. The GPR market in the region is further boosted by the demand for GPR in military applications. It is one of the technologies that the military can employ to identify mines laid on roads, which generally kill and severely injure innocent soldiers and civilians. The mining sector has already begun to adopt the technology, as it is quickly becoming an essential tool for planning mine excursions and explosions. GPR drone-integrated systems are also becoming more popular. These technologies are designed to provide a more efficient view of or inspection of subsurface infrastructure. All these factors will be a primary driving force for market expansion in North America during the forecast period. Discover potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Download a Free Sample Report

Ground Penetrating Radar Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ground penetrating radar market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ground penetrating radar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ground penetrating radar market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ground penetrating radar market vendors

Ground Penetrating Radar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 171.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chemring Group Plc, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., Geoscanners AB, Ground Penetrating Radar Systems LLC, Guideline Geo, Hilti Corp., IDS GeoRadar Srl, Japan Radio Co. Ltd., Leica Geosystems AG, OOO NPC GEOTECH, Penetradar Corp., Pipehawk Plc, Radiodetection Ltd., Sensors and Software Inc., US Radar Inc., and Utsi Electronics Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

