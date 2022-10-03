U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,602.75
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,871.00
    +70.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,001.75
    -33.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,675.10
    +5.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.31
    +2.82 (+3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.35
    +0.32 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9813
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.71
    +0.87 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1185
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9800
    +0.2510 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,199.76
    -95.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.07
    -7.35 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.75
    -43.06 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Groundbreaking AI Platform Buildots Named "Construction Software of the Year"

·2 min read

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildots, which uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to dramatically improve efficiency in the multi-trillion dollar construction industry, has been named "Construction Software of the Year" at the prestigious London Construction Awards.

By collecting data with hardhat-mounted 360° cameras and processing the data with AI, Buildots enables construction teams to make informed decisions based on accurate information, significantly improving resource efficiency, reducing costly errors and saving time. The technology is currently in use across the UK, Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia.

In declaring Buildots "Construction Software of the Year", the judges' panel, comprised of industry experts from leading construction firms and contractor associations, noted the "high standards Buildots have in regard to industry practices and technologies".

The award was announced as part of London Build, the UK's leading construction and design show.

Buildots has been named one of LinkedIn's Top 15 Israeli Startups for 2021 and 2022, and was previously deemed the "One to Watch Company" at the Construction Computing Awards. The company recently completed a $60 million Series C funding round, reaching $106 million in total funding.

"In continually striving to enable better building, we're honored to receive this recognition as we lead the way in using technology to finally bring greater efficiency and transparency to the global construction industry," says Roy Danon, Buildots CEO and co-founder.

About Buildots

Buildots is a Tel Aviv and London-based technology provider leveraging the power of AI and computer vision to modernize the construction industry. Buildots uses hardhat-mounted cameras to capture imaging of every detail of an ongoing project. The data is then analyzed using AI models to transform random visual data into highly accurate, actionable insights that are correlated with the project's designs and schedule. The platform is helping transform construction management, enhance resource efficiency, save management time, and avoid costly errors on construction projects worldwide.

Media Contact

Lazer Cohen
lazer@westraycommunications.com
+1-347-753-8256

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groundbreaking-ai-platform-buildots-named-construction-software-of-the-year-301638644.html

SOURCE Buildots

