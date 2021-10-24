U.S. markets closed

Groundbreaking ceremony in Blomberg: Phoenix Contact builds an energy-efficient facility for machine building

·2 min read

BLOMBERG, Germany, Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- August 24, 2021 marked the groundbreaking for the new building that Phoenix Contact will build at the end of the Flachsmarktstraße by 2023.

Groundbreaking ceremony in Blomberg (from left to right) Klaus Eisert, Christoph Dolle, Bürgermeister von Blomberg, Frank Stührenberg, Architekt Florian Brandstetter and Torsten Janwlecke
Groundbreaking ceremony in Blomberg (from left to right) Klaus Eisert, Christoph Dolle, Bürgermeister von Blomberg, Frank Stührenberg, Architekt Florian Brandstetter and Torsten Janwlecke

"Technology plays a key role in mastering the challenges of the future. And this technology will be created here, at this location, in an industrial hall that can compete with the best," announced Frank Stührenberg, CEO of Phoenix Contact, as he kicked off the construction work. "We think on an international level, but Blomberg is and will remain the very heart of our company."

The new building will consolidate all the machine building units currently scattered around the Blomberg site, bringing them together in one place. The 18,500 m² site provides space for a production area, offices, and a canteen. In the future, 400 employees will work here. Energy efficiency was a top priority during the planning. Along with the high insulation standard of the building enclosure, heat recovery via a ventilation system and air compressors, and highly efficient plant technology, a photovoltaic system of more than 750 KWp will be installed on the roof. This way, a large portion of the energy demand can be covered by green electricity. The heart of the heating and cooling system is an ice storage tank that will provide the energy for the heat pumps, a technology that utilizes the high amount of energy released by freezing water in order to support heating. The ice that forms in this process can be used for low-cost cooling. "When the system is combined with solar collectors for the ice tank, we can store regenerative energy at a low temperature level without any losses," Stührenberg explains. "This is yet another building block for increasing our share of self-generated energy from renewable sources."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1624178/Phoenix_Contact_Blomberg.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085170/Phoenix_Contact_Logo.jpg

Phoenix Contact Logo (PRNewsfoto/Phoenix Contact)
Phoenix Contact Logo (PRNewsfoto/Phoenix Contact)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groundbreaking-ceremony-in-blomberg-phoenix-contact-builds-an-energy-efficient-facility-for-machine-building-301401792.html

SOURCE Phoenix Contact

