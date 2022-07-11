U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

Groundbreaking Clinical Diagnostics: NanoMosaic Tessie™ Platform Elucidates Critical Diagnostic Biomarker Association Between PTau217 and PTau181 and Post-Operative Delirium in Patient Plasma

·4 min read

BOSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic, the pioneer and leader of nanoneedle technology (MosaicNeedle™) for proteomics and multiomics, has demonstrated the detection of Tau-PT217 and Tau-PT181 and their association with postoperative delirium on its ultrahigh-sensitivity Tessie™ platform. Postoperative delirium can have both short-term and long-term effects on cognitive function, as well as increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease by 12.5 fold in patients pre-disposed to the condition. The condition and its outcome attribute to $32.9 billion healthcare costs per year in the United Sates, alone. Previously there were no plasma biomarkers, for rapid testing, which could be developed into a diagnostic test for patients

(PRNewsfoto/NanoMosaic)
(PRNewsfoto/NanoMosaic)

Dr. Zhongcong Xie's laboratory at Massachusetts General hospital (MGH) has elucidated the association of key biomarkers which hold significant diagnostic potential for the condition. The study has been published in the current issue of Annals of Surgery. The project was undertaken in collaboration between NanoMosaic and Dr. Zhongcong Xie's lab at MGH.

This breakthrough work was reported in the Mass General News on July 7th, 2022 (www.massgeneral.org/news/press-release/alzheimers-disease-biomarkers-can-predict-postoperative-delirium) and is to be highlighted in the "Snapshot of Science at Mass General", a monthly newsletter featuring high impact papers from MGH.

Tau-PT217 and Tau-PT181 have emerged as potential biomarkers for early-stage Alzheimer's Disease. Due to strong association between Alzheimer's disease and postoperative delirium demonstrated earlier by Dr. Zhongcong Xie's group and others, the MGH team performed a clinical study on a cohort of 139 patients to determine the association between the plasma levels of Tau-PT217 and Tau-PT181 and the severity of postoperative delirium. The result indicates that preoperative plasma level of Tau-PT217 is associated with postoperative delirium with high sensitivity and specificity.

The plasma measurement was performed on the NanoMosaic TessieTM platform which has been installed and running at MGH since October 2020. It leverages the power of MosaicNeedles™ to achieve high sensitivity without the need for large sample volume or a complicated enrichment process. "Phosphorylated Tau measurements are challenging since their concentrations are lower than other neuro-biomarkers and the plasma matrices are more complicated than others. We are excited that Tau-PT217 is emerging as a key plasma biomarker for Alzheimer's disease and delirium," said Dr. Qimin Quan, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of NanoMosaic, "We hope the simple workflow and high sensitivity demonstrated in this work stimulate more applications of the nanoneedle technology in other biomarkers and disease areas," Quan concluded.

"The NanoMosaic Tessie™platform simple, 'Sample In Answer Out,' workflow, wide dynamic range, and sensitivity are well suited to enable FDA cleared rapid proteomic tests for patients, in the near future "

"We are honored to have been granted the opportunity to work with Dr. Xie, whose vision and guidance, both on the medical and technological front led to such a crucial association," stated John Boyce, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of NanoMosaic, as well as Co-Founder of Tiger Gene, LLC. "The NanoMosaic Tessie™ platform simple, 'Sample In Answer Out,' workflow, wide dynamic range, and sensitivity are well suited to enable FDA cleared rapid proteomic tests for patients, in the near future," Boyce concluded.

Earlier this year, NanoMosaic announced a partnership with BrickBio Inc, the leader in unnatural amino acid (UAA) incorporation and site-specific conjugation, to provide highly sensitive site-specific conjugated antibody to Tau-PT217 for future diagnostics and companion diagnostics. NanoMosaic is rapidly increasing its capabilities in the diagnostic space by integrating highly specific and reliable affinity reagents on its TessieTM platform.

About NanoMosaic Inc

NanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the only commercial entity to develop and leverage the power of nanoneedles, MosaicNeedles™, for protein detection and quantification to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation. The NanoMosaic platform, Tessie™, alleviates the bottlenecks in proteomics analysis and provides an end-to-end solution that enables first of its kind protein interrogation and multi-omics analysis within a single chip on one run. The proprietary technology enables rapid, end user customization for assay development for proteomic and/or nucleic acid content. The NanoMosaic platform allows researchers to push the frontiers in biomarker discovery and diagnostics.

www.nanomosaic.net

Contact: Audrey Warner, audrey.warner@brickbio.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/NanoMosaic)
(PRNewsfoto/NanoMosaic)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groundbreaking-clinical-diagnostics-nanomosaic-tessie-platform-elucidates-critical-diagnostic-biomarker-association-between-ptau217-and-ptau181-and-post-operative-delirium-in-patient-plasma-301583846.html

SOURCE NanoMosaic

