Groundbreaking for new Kroger on Athens' eastside planned for January

Construction signs and fences have been erected at the site of a planned new Kroger on the eastside of Athens off College Station Road.

Construction on a new Kroger supermarket is expected to get underway later this year in east Athens.

A spokeswoman for the company’s Atlanta corporate office recently said that a groundbreaking to mark the beginning is set for January.

“We are very excited about the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony later this month,” she said in an e-mail. Details and a timeline of the construction plans will be released later, she said.

The new, larger store will replace the current store at the intersection of College Station Road and Barnett Shoals Road.

The reconstruction of the shopping center has been an ongoing process in planning and permit issues since 2016.

An Athens-Clarke County Planning Department map shows the new 116,274-square-foot store will be built in the area where a Kmart store once existed. Already the construction area has been fenced off and sections of the old Kmart garden center demolished.

The old Kmart, noted for its famous in-store ‘blue light special’ discount sales, closed in September 2012.

The new Kroger store will face toward College Station Road, whereas the current supermarket faces Barnett Shoals Road.

A Kmart once operated in the area at the corner of Barnett Shoals and College Station roads where a new Kroger store will be constructed.

The old store will be razed after the new store is completed and the plans show that area will be additional parking spaces, according to planning documents.

The plan also shows a road running through the shopping center that will connect with the road that runs in front of the adjacent Publix supermarket in the Georgetown Square shopping center.

Also, a fuel center will be placed closer to the College Station Road entrance of the shopping center.

