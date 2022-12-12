U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,948.50
    +12.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,581.00
    +83.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,603.25
    +33.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.40
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.49
    +0.47 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    -10.10 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0580
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5420
    -0.0250 (-0.70%)
     

  • Vix

    24.30
    +2.01 (+9.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9820
    +0.4320 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,990.42
    -164.62 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.20
    -8.05 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.21
    -27.42 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Groundbreaking Set for Burrell Aviation Development in the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Aviation Business Park

·4 min read

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor John Bell Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR) and Burrell Aviation, a division of The Burrell Group, will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, December 12th in recognition of its lease and development plans for 53 acres of runway-accessible land in the BTR Aviation Business Park. The lease has a primary term of 30 years, with two 10-year options to renew. Burrell Aviation will invest and develop the site's facilities and secure anchor tenants interested in making Baton Rouge Airport a critical hub for air cargo and other aviation-related activities.

Burrell Aviation set for Groundbreaking in Baton Rouge Metro Airport Aviation Business Park
Burrell Aviation set for Groundbreaking in Baton Rouge Metro Airport Aviation Business Park

The event will also be attended by members of the Baton Rouge Metro City Council, and Dan Burrell, Founder and Executive Chairman of The Burrell Group, as well as leading executives from Burrell Aviation's national partnership groups, which include:

Alliance Ground International (AGI) (https://www.allianceground.com),

Lemartec Construction (https://www.lemartec.com)

Perez and Perez Architecture and Design (https://www.perezperez.com)

Cushman and Wakefield (https://www.cushmanwakefield.com/en)

The project represents an estimated investment of $113,850,000 by Burrell Aviation into the Baton Rouge airport and its surrounding communities, which is projected to create between 893 and 1487 permanent quality jobs.

As part of its "Invest, Develop and Operate" strategy Burrell Aviation will oversee the completion of 400,000 square feet of cargo facilities at the airport in the form next-generation aviation-based infrastructure that is "built to suit" the needs and operations of the leading cargo companies in the world.

"We are excited about this opportunity to partner with Burrell Aviation to grow our Aviation Business Park. Burrell Aviation has the resources through privately sourced funding to market the property, secure tenants, and provide build-to-suit development for them. This will lead to area job growth and more economic output in the Baton Rouge area," said Mike Edwards, BTR's Director of Aviation.

Burrell Aviation's development strategy is founded upon E-commerce's unprecedented growth as a means of creating an opportunity for regional airports with available facilities and logistical support to capitalize on the flow of goods with improved efficiencies compared to larger, more congested airports. This is particularly true for regional airports close to major population areas. Elements such as an air traffic control tower, ample runway length, and significant airfield capabilities also ensure that the airport is well-positioned for this type of growth.

"The Baton Rouge Metro Airport is an ideal location to add to our portfolio," said Burrell Aviation CEO, John Carver. "The airport is accessible to other major transportation modes such as interstates, rail lines, and a deep-water port. And the shovel-ready site includes significant economic incentives."

Burrell Aviation was formed to meet the surging demand for air cargo, freight and logistics solutions in the continental United States, Mexico, and Canada through a public-private partnership model. The company's core business lines are air cargo, storage (cold and dry), private hangars, aircraft maintenance and repair (MRO), and distribution/transit trucking centers.

"We are deeply grateful to Governor Edwards, Mayor Broome and all of the state and local leadership, who along with the guidance and support of the Baton Rouge Airport authorities have made this project a reality. It's an investment we are proud to be making. Our unique design and operational capabilities will ensure this project brings new levels of job creation, economic vitality and international attention to the City of Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes", said Dan Burrell, Founder and Chairman of The Burrell Group.

About The Burrell Group

Burrell Aviation, LLC is a division of The Burrell Group. The Burrell Group was founded in 2007 by Founder and Executive Chairman, Daniel C. Burrell. It serves as the holding company for a consortium of individual business interests in a wide range of sectors.

Burrell Aviation, LLC is an equity investor focused on providing its clients with speed-to-market services that include available airside land, financing and construction. Through a public-private partnership model involving federal, state, and local government, Burrell Aviation is in the process of repositioning regional and municipal airports that have been historically underutilized and currently operate outside of North America's core supply chain.

About BTR

The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR) is served by network-carriers American, Delta, and United to four of the country's largest hub airports – Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston Intercontinental – providing single connection service to destinations worldwide. BTR is the second largest airport in Louisiana based on commercial flights and passenger volume. The Airport has an economic impact of $1.1 billion dollars annually and approximately 4,500 direct and indirect jobs. BTR operates as a self-sufficient enterprise fund, generating its own operating revenues and using no local tax revenue.

Contact: Jim Caldwell 
Marketing & Air Service Development Manager
225-355-0333
jcaldwell@brla.gov

Capital Investment in Next-Generation Supply Chain Infrastructure (PRNewsfoto/The Burrell Group)
Capital Investment in Next-Generation Supply Chain Infrastructure (PRNewsfoto/The Burrell Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groundbreaking-set-for-burrell-aviation-development-in-the-baton-rouge-metro-airport-aviation-business-park-301700283.html

SOURCE The Burrell Group

Recommended Stories

  • Flood of Russian Crude Heads to Asia After EU Ban Kicks In

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has all but ceased to be a supplier of crude oil to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluRussia Is Feeling the Pain of Europe’s Oil EmbargoA European Union ban on imports of Russian crude by sea came into force on Dec

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Toyota to Change EV Strategy in Bid to Catch Tesla, Report Says. It Better Hurry.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • Oil steadies after falls as weak economy offsets supply risks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Monday after several weeks of declines as a weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the United States and Russian threats of a production cut. Brent crude futures were down 15 cents at $75.95 a barrel by 1310 GMT. Last week, Brent and WTI fell to their lowest since December 2021 amid concerns that a possible global recession will impact oil demand.

  • As Carvana Plunges, Consider These 5 Car Dealer Stocks Instead

    New-car dealers are insulated from much of the swing in used car-prices, and their inventory costs and sales prices are more stable. Here are some options.

  • Arkansas Electric Utility to Offer Energy Sweetener to Battered Crypto Miners

    A special electricity tariff is being offered to the crypto miners by the Arkansas’ biggest power utility.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Olympic Steel, Commercial Metals and Steel Dynamics

    Olympic Steel, Commercial Metals and Steel Dynamics are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • EV Sector Needs More Clarity on Biden’s Energy Law, LG Chem CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluRussia Is Feeling the Pain of Europe’s Oil EmbargoA key supplier to the electric vehicle sector is urging the Biden administration to clarify details of a law aimed at drawing more battery manuf

  • Air Canada Congratulates Jason Berry on Being Named Cargo Executive of The Year by Air Cargo World

    Air Canada today congratulated Jason Berry, Vice President, Cargo, on being named Executive of the Year by Air Cargo World, one of the longest-standing publications focused on the transportation and logistics industries.

  • SoftBank, Tencent Lead Way as Asia’s Tech Investors Become Stock Sellers

    Many longtime shareholders are cashing out of their investments, a troubling sign after what has already been a painful market selloff.

  • Gas prices are now lower than at this time last year. Could they fall below $3 a gallon in the months ahead?

    Gas prices on Thursday were slightly less on average than they did one year ago — with a slim one-cent margin — but experts say there could be cheaper gas in the weeks and month to come. Thursday’s national average for a gallon of gas was approximately $3.33, AAA said. Six months after drivers were snapping photos of high prices at the pump, gasoline-industry experts say the downward trend is due to a combination of falling crude-oil prices and a drop in driver demand after the traditionally busier summer months.

  • Chinese consumers wary of splurging after COVID strictures fall

    China's weary public and businesses have welcomed the easing of stringent "zero-COVID" measures, but Jorry Fan, who lives in the eastern city of Suzhou, said it prompted her to drop any plans to dine out for weeks. The 44-year-old mother of two aims to avoid indoor dining or crowded places, opting instead for food deliveries, as she fears she or her family could catch COVID-19 after China dropped testing as a pre-requisite for many activities. Consumers such as Fan show why analysts don't expect a quick, broad rebound in spending in the world's second largest economy, as the glee that greeted the abrupt relaxations was tempered with uncertainty for consumers and businesses.

  • First Mining Announces Sale of Non-Core Goldlund NSR Royalty for C$9.5 Million

    First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive royalty purchase agreement with an affiliate of Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") to sell its 1.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Goldlund gold property in Ontario (the "Goldlund Royalty") owned by Treasury Metals Inc. for total cash consideration of approximately C$9.5 million (US$7 million) (the "Goldlun

  • Exclusive-Morgan Stanley to slash 2022 banker bonuses in Asia by up to half - sources

    Morgan Stanley plans to slash investment bankers' annual bonuses by as much as 50% in Asia, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter, as the Wall Street firm reins in costs to tackle tough market conditions that have hit its revenue. The scale of the cuts in Asia could be replicated in Morgan Stanley's U.S. and European operations, and would be in contrast with 2021 when its top bankers earned up to 20% more in bonuses globally, said the sources. Bonus payout discussions are currently underway at Morgan Stanley globally, they said.

  • Cleanup underway after major Keystone oil spill in Kansas

    Cleanup is underway in rural Kansas after a large oil spill from the Keystone pipeline this week. It was the largest U.S. spill for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years.

  • Urgent operation to contain massive oil spill in Kansas

    The largest spill in the Keystone pipeline's history forces an emergency shutdown in northern Kansas.

  • Coffee Consumption Seen Rising Only Modestly in Next Few Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Global consumption of coffee is likely to climb by 1% to 2% a year through the end of the decade, according to International Coffee Organization Executive Director Vanusia Nogueira, who estimated about 25 million more 60-kilo bags will be needed over the next eight years.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s

  • More Penalties, Industry Bans Come From Wells Fargo Scandal

    Over the last few years, it seems like Wells Fargo has come under investigation for no small number of regulatory infractions or discrimination practices. Just under a month ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched an investigation into the bank's automobile lending, consumer-deposit accounts, and mortgage lending practices. The ongoing investigation could cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlement fees.

  • Saudi Energy Minister Says Russia Price Cap Impact Not Clear Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the impact of European sanctions on Russian crude oil and the cap that the Group of Seven nations has imposed on the price of Russian barrels is not clear yet. Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal

  • EU Commission demands Uniper dispose of Dutch business - Handelsblatt

    BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Commission has demanded that German gas importer Uniper divest its Dutch business to obtain regulatory approval for a rescue deal, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing several people familiar with the matter. The European Commission has set itself a Dec. 16 deadline to decide on whether to approve Germany's bailout of Uniper, its biggest gas trader which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped the supply of the fuel, under merger control rules. Uniper's activities in the Netherlands mainly consist of its Maasvlakte MPP 3 hard coal-fired power plant with a capacity of 1.07 gigawatt (GW).