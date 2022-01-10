U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,629.93
    -47.10 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,890.68
    -340.98 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,747.52
    -188.39 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,143.83
    -35.98 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.28
    -0.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.20
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7780
    +0.0070 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2200
    -0.3300 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,586.99
    -488.41 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.05
    -69.17 (-6.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Groundbreaking Study Reinforces Need for Increased Choline Supplementation During Pregnancy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Balchem Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New research from Cornell University finds that doubling recommended prenatal choline significantly improved childhood brain performance

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new paper1 just published in The FASEB Journal, Cornell University researchers confirmed the critical role choline plays in infant cognitive development. This groundbreaking new research shows that pregnant women who took more than twice the recommended dose of choline during pregnancy had children that demonstrated significant cognitive benefits through early childhood. The original Cornell findings published in 20182 established that higher doses of choline during pregnancy led to improved cognitive performance in infant offspring.

This new paper now highlights that cognitive improvements were both significant and enduring in those same children at the age of seven. VitaCholine® from Balchem was the choline source used in the original 2018 study at Cornell University.

According to the Cornell researchers, even after seven years and without additional choline supplementation, the children born from the higher choline dosage (930 mg) pregnancies maintained their significant cognitive performance advantage over the children from the lower choline dose (480 mg) group. Further, their cognitive performance significantly improved compared to the lower choline dose group as the testing regimen prolonged and the difficulty progressed. This is the first human clinical study to confirm years of previous animal research that the brain-boosting benefits of supplemental choline during pregnancy endure at least into early childhood.

This landmark research may well have an important impact on public health policy according to Shitij Chabba, Vice President of Minerals & Nutrients and Human Nutrition & Health Marketing at Balchem. “Higher maternal intakes of VitaCholine significantly improved children’s ability to stay focused and on-task, even during long, challenging assignments. The cognitive boost from VitaCholine observed in infants continues at least to school age when children begin to tax their brains in educational settings,” said Chabba.

Surprisingly, nine out of ten pregnant women don’t even get the recommended Dietary Reference Intake (DRI) of choline3. They likely need to consume higher amounts of choline for their children to realize these newly discovered heightened cognitive benefits. Many prenatal vitamin manufacturers are beginning to reformulate with higher levels of choline and these study findings are likely to help drive that trend.

“The importance of choline during pregnancy cannot be overstated and this new paper helps establish choline as the premier brain nutrient. The American Medical Association recommends choline inclusion in prenatal vitamins because of the growing body of research that proves its benefits throughout life.” Chabba continued. “This is exciting news for moms – by supplementing with VitaCholine, they give their children the best start in life for enduring, high cognitive performance.”

Cited Sources:

1Bahnfleth, CL, Strupp, BJ, Caudill, MA, Canfield, RL. (2021), Prenatal choline supplementation improves child sustained attention: A 7-year follow-up of a randomized controlled feeding trial. FASEB J. 2022; 36:e22054. https://doi.org/10.1096/fj.202101217R

2Caudill, M.A., Strupp, B.J., Muscalu, L., Nevins, J.E.H. and Canfield, R.L. (2018), Maternal choline supplementation during the third trimester of pregnancy improves infant information processing speed: a randomized, double-blind, controlled feeding study. The FASEB Journal, 32: 2172-2180. https://doi.org/10.1096/fj.201700692RR

3Wallace, T. C., & Fulgoni, V. L. (2017). Usual Choline Intakes Are Associated with Egg and Protein Food Consumption in the United States. Nutrients, 9(8), 839. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu9080839

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products.

The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals and chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

Media contact:

Tracy Snider
tsnider@balchem.com
314-704-0553


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Makes Foray Into CRISPR, Inking $1.35 Billion Deal With Beam Therapeutics

    Pfizer is entering the CRISPR space through a $1.35 billion deal with Beam, the companies said Monday, in a deal sure to spark Beam stock.

  • Biogen defends Alzheimer's drug, highlights pipeline at J.P. Morgan conference

    In a high-stakes presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, Biogen Inc. executives said they wanted to "improve the community's understanding" of Aduhelm but left less than 10 minutes to answer questions from investors and attendees.

  • Molecular Partners Stock Surges as Novartis Plans to License Covid-19 Drug

    Novartis says it will license antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners following positive trial results.

  • Carisma Therapeutics to get $80M in cash and investment through new deal with Moderna

    Philadelphia cell therapy developer Carisma Therapeutics has entered into a research collaboration with Moderna that includes Carisma receiving an upfront payment of $45 million. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will also invest $35 million in Carisma in the form of a convertible note, and in return get options for up to 12 targets for potential cancer therapies. Under the partnership, the two companies will work together to discover, develop and commercialize potential cancer treatments.

  • Pfizer and Beam Partner to Develop Treatments for 3 Genetic Diseases

    The two companies will develop three treatments for genetic disease by correcting errors in our genes, using base-editing technology.

  • Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Has a Shot at Redemption This Week. Will It Be Enough?

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is set to release a draft ruling by Wednesday on whether Medicare will cover the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • Supreme Court issues revised transcript of Gorsuch remark about flu deaths

    The Supreme Court on Monday issued a revised transcript of oral arguments over a Biden administration vaccine rule that clarified a statement Justice Neil Gorsuch made about the number of annual flu deaths.The original, uncorrected transcript quotes Gorsuch as saying he believes the flu kills "hundreds of thousands of people every year."This erroneous transcription prompted legions of tweets and at least one media report that tut-tutted Gorsuch...

  • Drinking This Makes You 3 Times More Likely to Get Dementia, Study Says

    We all do, or at least try to do, little daily things that are good for our body and mind—especially at the start of a new year. Whether that means taking the stairs instead of the escalator, swapping white bread for whole wheat, or drawing ourselves a long evening bath to soak in, it feels good to make healthy choices throughout the day. But it turns out one thing you may have been doing might not be so good for you after all—in fact, it could lead to dementia down the line.Dementia, defined by

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When Surge May End

    Coronavirus cases are at all-time record highs and even though experts say hospitalizations are the true metric of how bad things are—well, hospitalizations are rising, too, if only because so many people are catching COVID. How can you stay safe? And when might this Omicron surge end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with NBC New York's David Ushery. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces

  • Covid Wave Likely Peaking on East Coast: Former FDA Commissioner

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said while East Coast cases are peaking, other parts of the country where the Omicron variant isn't as prevalent yet probably have a couple more weeks of the current surge.

  • Surefire Signs Omicron is in Your Body

    If you feel like you know a lot of people who are coming down with COVID-19 these days, you're not alone. The highly contagious Omicron variant is, in the words of doctors, "everywhere" right now—it's accounting for 95% of new COVID cases, which are hitting all-time highs nationwide. So how do you know if the symptoms you might be feeling are likely to be COVID, and what should you do then? Here's the very latest guidance from medical experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a

  • RegenxBio kicks off late-stage clinical trial with AbbVie for eye disease treatment

    Successful results from this trial would help pave the way for the company to seek Food and Drug Administration approval.

  • Novartis to seek FDA approval for COVID-19 treatment after positive data

    Novartis AG and Molecular Partners AG on Monday reported positive topline data from their antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep, and will seek expedited regulatory authorizations globally.

  • PDS Biotech Granted Patent for its Novel HPV16 Immunotherapy

    Extends patent protection of PDS0101 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office Until October 2037FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced that it has been granted U.S. Patent Application No. 15,724,818 titled “Novel HPV16 Non HLA-Restricted T-cell Vaccines, Composition

  • CDC Director Reacts to Criticism of Confusing COVID Guidelines: ‘This Is Hard’

    Fox News SundayDr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was confronted on Sunday with the notion that the public’s “trust and confidence” in the CDC has plummeted recently amid confusion over the agency’s COVID-19 guidance.Defending the constantly changing guidelines as the result of “ever-evolving science,” Walensky added that it “is hard” to continually provide updated recommendations as the virus mutates and the pandemic rages on.Appearing on Fox News

  • The world’s largest condom manufacturer has had a surprisingly bad pandemic

    Karex, the world's biggest condom manufacturer, expected double-digit growth during the pandemic. Instead, its sales dropped 40%.

  • Novartis seeks approval for COVID-19 drug

    It comes after its global clinical trials, which tested 407 patients during a Phase Two study, showed a 78% reduction in hospitalisations or emergency visits related to coronavirus versus a placebo.

  • How often can you reuse KN95 or N95 masks — and how do you safely do it? What to know

    Experts have recommended upgrading to an N95 or KN95 mask as they offer better protection against omicron.

  • The world watched this two-year-old’s Covid struggle – here’s what happened next

    ‘I just wanted people to realize that it was real and it can really affect your children,’ says Tiffany Jackson, whose two-year-old son was hospitalised with Covid. <strong>Nathan Place</strong> reports