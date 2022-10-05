Grounded People Apparel to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on October 5, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Grounded People Apparel Inc. ("Grounded" or the "Company") (CSE:SHOE), a fair wage and sustainable vegan shoe company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, dedicated to reducing the harmful impact of the global fashion industry on the environment, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and will commence trading at market open on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, under the stock ticker symbol "SHOE". In connection with its listing on the CSE, Grounded has upgraded its corporate website to include an "Investors" section comprised of investor focused information about the Company.

"The listing of Grounded's common shares on the CSE is a significant milestone for the Company and all of its shareholders," stated Maximillian Justus, CEO of the Company. "Grounded aims to create social change and promote a sustainable future, not just in the fashion industry but also through a number of different charity initiatives. This listing provides people who share our values, and want to make a difference, the opportunity to join our community and become a part of this Company. We are excited to see what the future holds and remain steadfast in our efforts to enact change and create long-term value for our shareholders."

For further information concerning Grounded and its business, please view the Company's long form prospectus dated September 28, 2022 (the "Prospectus") and CSE listing statement dated October 3, 2022 (the "Listing Statement") supporting Grounded's listing on the CSE. A copy of the Prospectus and Listing Statement have been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT GROUNDED PEOPLE APPAREL

Grounded People Apparel Inc. is a Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada based innovative apparel company focused on delivering high-quality products to its customers that are 100% PeTA - APPROVED vegan. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of fair trade, sustainable and earth-conscious fashion. The Company's initial products, which launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, are its high-top and low-cut canvas sneakers, which are made from sustainable, ethically-sourced and produced materials, and are manufactured by fair-trade workers, in a 100% vegan manufacturing facility which is located in Brazil.

In addition to its commitment to a fashion industry that reduces waste and environmental impacts, the Company aims to create a meaningful positive impact on the world through its L.A.C.E.S. campaign. The L.A.C.E.S. campaign provides consumers an option to select a specific set of shoelaces to accompany their footwear purchase the colour of which is associated with one of the charities the Company has committed to support, whereby all profits from the sale of shoelaces are donated correspondingly.

