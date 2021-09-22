U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,393.92
    +39.73 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,267.32
    +347.48 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,853.93
    +107.53 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.93
    +33.75 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.95
    +1.46 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.90
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    +0.21 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3130
    -0.0110 (-0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6080
    +0.3880 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,253.79
    +1,459.23 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.63
    +43.15 (+4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

GROUNDFLOOR introduces "Savesting" with Stairs, a new kind of app making it easier than ever to save and invest

·4 min read

Stairs uses a set it and forget it approach to earn up to 600X the savings offered through traditional savings accounts

Investors can access and withdraw their funds easily, at any time, with no fees -- ever

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GROUNDFLOOR, the wealthtech platform that allows everyone to build wealth through real estate, is introducing a completely new kind of savings and investing app today, making it easier than ever before for everyone to start saving for the future. The Stairs app radically reimagines the complicated world of alternative investing by combining the best of traditional savings and investing, or as we call it: "savesting." With Stairs, you can earn 4-6% annualized interest — up to 600 times the interest provided by traditional savings accounts. Today, the Stairs app is emerging from Beta and is available for download through the App Store and Google Play Store.

Logo
Logo

How is this possible? The Stairs app builds on the success of GROUNDFLOOR's award-winning platform, which offers real estate based investments that have returned an average of 10% interest. To date, GROUNDFLOOR has garnered more than 100,000 registered users, surpassed $570 million in investment sales, and processed $1 billion in transactions. Through the Stairs app, GROUNDFLOOR is simplifying their process even further, now allowing anyone to invest in a secured pool of loans, backed by real assets, that accrues interest daily and repays every five days. This means you aren't holding on to the repayment risk of the underlying loan, but you still benefit from the security of the real estate assets.1 You can also withdraw your funds at any time — without any fees or penalties. The beauty of the Stairs app is that anyone can get started and just try it out with as little as $1. While in Beta, nearly 2,700 users invested more than $4.5 million with the Stairs app.

You can get started with "Savesting" through Stairs with the following steps:

  1. Sign up and deposit money: Connect your bank and add money in a couple clicks. Invest as little as $1.

  2. Supercharge your savings: Earn up to 6% by turning on recurring deposits and rounding up your spare change.

  3. Cash out anytime: Withdraw your money at any point. No fees, ever.

  4. Keep your money growing: Stairs automatically reinvests your earned interest every five days enabling your investment to grow continuously. That's the power of compounding interest!

"Eight years ago, we launched GROUNDFLOOR as a completely new concept and in a brand new category, opening up the idea of direct real estate investing to everyday people in a new way, without forcing them into a fund," said co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "Now, with the launch of the Stairs app, we're taking another big swing to reimagine how anyone can start saving and investing better, getting the advantages of investing in alternatives with the security of real estate backed loans."

Learn more about Stairs by GROUNDFLOOR by visiting StairsApp.com or downloading through the App Store or Google Play Store.

About Stairs by GROUNDFLOOR
Created by GROUNDFLOOR, Stairs is a new type of investing app that radically reimagines the complicated world of alternative investing. Based on the success of GROUNDFLOOR's platform over its eight-year track record, Stairs leverages high-yield, short-term debt notes to secure your money and deliver an exceptional rate of interest. Through Stairs, investors can earn 4-6% annualized — up to 600 times the interest provided by traditional savings accounts. Investments made through Stairs are not FDIC insured. For more information or to download the Stairs app via StairsApp.com.

About GROUNDFLOOR
Founded in 2013, GROUNDFLOOR is an award-winning wealthtech platform that allows everyone to build wealth through real estate. GROUNDFLOOR was the first company qualified by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to offer direct real estate debt investments via Regulation A for non-accredited and accredited investors alike. Today, it remains the only product offering everyone the ability to build fully customizable real estate debt portfolios for short-term, high-yield returns. Headquartered in Atlanta, GROUNDFLOOR has won numerous awards for its rapid growth and innovation including the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500. To date, GROUNDFLOOR has raised $30 million in equity capital from a variety of sources, including venture capital and online public equity offerings. As of its most recent round of financing, the company is 30 percent customer-owned.

1 Though not FDIC insured, the combination of a security interest in a pool of loans, shorter holding period, and fixed repayment date present a low risk profile, making them an attractive investment option for those who want to diversify their investment strategies and earn a higher yield than a traditional certificate of deposit, money market, or savings account.


Media Contact:
Hela Sheth
GROUNDFLOOR
hela@katalystcomms.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groundfloor-introduces-savesting-with-stairs-a-new-kind-of-app-making-it-easier-than-ever-to-save-and-invest-301383144.html

SOURCE GROUNDFLOOR

Recommended Stories

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Stitch Fix surges after earnings beat, FedEx’s warning, Adobe growth slows

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down the latest earnings from Stitch Fix, FedEx, and Adobe.

  • Why Marin Software Shares Are Soaring Today

    Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) is trading significantly higher Wednesday after the company announced a revenue share agreement with Google, which trades under parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The agreement calls for Marin Software to develop Google's enterprise tech platform and software products. The company has an existing revenue share agreement with Google that is set to be terminated on Sept. 30. The new revenue share agreement will be effective on Oct. 1. Mari

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Bitcoin Crashed to $5,402 in Error on Network Backed by Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- A cryptocurrency data network run by some of Wall Street’s biggest players showed a roughly 90% plunge in Bitcoin on Monday, a glitch that didn’t show up on other platforms.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Come

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Here's Why Workhorse Stock Tumbled Today

    Investors in last-mile electric delivery vehicle start-up Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) haven't had much good news so far in 2021. The stock is down almost 60% year to date, and more than 80% off highs reached in February. The stock has regained some of that decline, but still remained down about 8.5% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • Where home prices are going next, according to forecast models

    Will we see home prices come down anytime soon? Here’s what the forecast models are predicting for the next year.

  • Do NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • September Sell-Off: Best Stocks to Buy Now

    Chinese real estate giant China Evergrande Group has warned it might default on debt. First on my list is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The company might be the next to enter the coronavirus vaccine market.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • Market Sell-Off: Don't Panic, Buy Pinterest

    Amid this September sell-off in stocks, investors need to keep Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) in mind. Concerns about how the company will fare in the post-pandemic world have led to modest drops in domestic usage and a massive decrease in the stock price. Such a response could imply the worst has ended for Pinterest stock, but investors may wonder whether that signifies a buying opportunity.