U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,811.25
    -16.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,942.00
    -119.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,547.00
    -64.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,717.70
    -10.80 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.89
    -0.54 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.79
    +0.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0304
    -0.0120 (-1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.02
    -0.69 (-2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9910
    +0.3310 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,749.30
    +269.19 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.49
    +9.35 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.51
    -63.14 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Group 1 Automotive Disposes of Brazil Operations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GPI
    Watchlist

   -     Provides Share Repurchase Update

HOUSTON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI), ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 201 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today announced that it has closed on the disposition of its Brazil operations.  The Company also provided a year-to-date update on its share repurchase activity.

  • Disposition of Brazil Operations

    The Company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary GPI SA, LLC closed the sale transaction under the Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Original Holdings S.A., a sociedade por ações incorporated in Brazil and an affiliate of Simpar S.A, a publicly listed company in Brazil ("Original"), with UAB Motors Participações Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Group 1, as an intervening party ("UAB").  Under the terms of the Agreement, Original acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of UAB from the Company for BRL 510 million in cash (the "Transaction"). 

    As of year-end 2021, UAB operated 16 dealerships representing Land Rover, BMW, Honda and Toyota which generated BRL 1.7 billion in annual revenue.

    "I want to thank our employees in Brazil for their dedication and work ethic over the past nine years of Group 1's ownership.  This great team was instrumental in the development of a very successful and professional automotive dealership group.  As announced last year, our strategic decision to exit the Brazilian market and redeploy capital to other growth opportunities is in the best interest of our shareholders.  We look to continue growth via acquisitions in both the U.S. and U.K. markets, while also returning capital to our shareholders," said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer.

    For additional details regarding the Transaction, please see the information contained in the Form 8-K filed on November 15, 2021.

    The investment firm of Laplace Finanças Empreendimentos Participações Ltda acted as financial advisor to Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

  • Share Repurchases

    The Company also updated its year-to-date share repurchase activity of 1,437,729 shares of common stock at an average price of $176.74 for a total of $254.1 million, which represents 8.3 percent of Group 1's outstanding share count at January 1, 2022.  Purchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.  The Company expects that any repurchase of shares will be funded by cash from operations.  Repurchased shares will be held in treasury.

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 201 automotive dealerships, 268 franchises, and 46 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (i) the impacts of COVID-19 and the armed conflict in Ukraine on our business and the supply chains upon which our business is dependent, (j) the impacts of any potential global recession, (k) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, and (l) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor contacts:
Jason Babbitt
Vice President, Treasurer
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
jbabbitt@group1auto.com

Media contacts:
Pete DeLongchamps
Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
pdelongchamps@group1auto.com
or
Clint Woods
Pierpont Communications, Inc.
713-627-2223
cwoods@piercom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/group-1-automotive-disposes-of-brazil-operations-301579837.html

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two amazing deals and one time-tested stock to steer clear of.

  • Euro Tumbles to 20-Year Low, Putting Parity With Dollar in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro slid to a 20-year low against the US dollar as traders bet that the European Central Bank will go slower on raising interest rates as the economy risks being tipped into a recession.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationUkr

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationU

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Don't Feed The Bear Market; BYD Leaves Tesla In The Dust

    Don't feed the bear market, prepare for the next bull run. Tesla deliveries fell sharply in Q2 with BYD on tap.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The first half of the year has been brutal for investors. But now is the time to buy high-quality businesses if you have some cash available.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

    For well over a century, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most-watched stock index in the world. Originally comprised of 12 mostly industrial companies when it debuted in 1896, the Dow Jones has, today, grown to a 30-stock index packed with profitable, time-tested, and diverse multinational businesses. The maturity of the 30 components that comprise the Dow makes these stocks especially popular with the broader market undergoing its steepest downturn since March 2020, and closing out its worst start to a year since 1970.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • A REIT With Large Total Return Potential and a Generous Current Yield

    The safe route is to buy shares, collect the generous dividends and reap the rewards when valuations revert back to normal.

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Say Goodbye to Their Crypto

    Zuckerberg has chosen his moment well: the crypto sector is currently going through an unprecedented crisis of confidence marked by a fall in the price of digital currencies. Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has lost 71.3% of its value since its all-time high on November 10, according to data from CoinGecko. Ether, the second cryptocurrency by market value, is down 78% from its November all-time high as well.

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • Is it Still Worthy to Own JPMorgan (JPM) Shares?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Carillon Family of Funds spans a range of investment objectives and asset classes designed for long-term investors. Along with the spike in oil prices, energy stocks […]

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we talk about the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy right now. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now. On The Horizon: Recession The S&P500 recorded its worst first-half of the year since […]

  • 8 Stocks That Could Get Hurt By a Strong Dollar

    Companies with big overseas sales could get hurt by a strong dollar. Estee Lauder, Las Vegas Sands, and Nvidia are on that list.

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Cisco Systems (CSCO)?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Carillon Family of Funds spans a range of investment objectives and asset classes designed for long-term investors. Along with the spike in oil prices, energy stocks […]

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy Now?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) posted its third-quarter earnings report on June 30. Micron's growth rates were stable, but its guidance was grim. For the fourth quarter, it expects its revenue to decline 13% year over year and its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to tumble 33%.

  • ‘They’ll chicken out’: Fund legend Rick Rule says the Fed won’t keep hiking rates aggressively, even to prevent ‘amazing damage.’ Here are 3 spots he likes for your money

    Don’t count on the Fed. Get ready instead.

  • Tesla Has a China Problem. What It Means for the Stock.

    How many cars Tesla would deliver in the second quarter was a big question for bulls and bears in recent weeks. The impact of a money furnace on quarterly cash flow is tough to fathom. Tesla delivered about 255,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022, down from about 310,000 in the first quarter.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 65% and 92% to Buy Right Now

    The stock market has gotten off to a brutal start in the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index has slid a staggering 29% during that stretch. With a decline of roughly 7% this year, Berkshire Hathaway stock has held up significantly better than the market at large, but Warren Buffett's company has stocks in its portfolio that have recorded dramatic losses amid current market pressures.