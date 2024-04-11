Group 6 Metals Limited's (ASX:G6M) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Group 6 Metals Limited's (ASX:G6M) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Group 6 Metals Limited operates in the mining industry. The AU$54m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a AU$22m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$17m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Group 6 Metals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Group 6 Metals, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$32m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 86% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Group 6 Metals given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Group 6 Metals is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Group 6 Metals' case is 80%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

