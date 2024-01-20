Group CEO & Director of Strip Tinning Holdings Richard Barton Buys 1.5% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG) Group CEO & Director, Richard Barton, recently bought UK£50k worth of stock, for UK£0.40 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.5%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Strip Tinning Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Richard Barton was the biggest purchase of Strip Tinning Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.45), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Strip Tinning Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AIM:STG Insider Trading Volume January 20th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Strip Tinning Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Strip Tinning Holdings insiders own about UK£3.9m worth of shares (which is 52% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Strip Tinning Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Strip Tinning Holdings. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Strip Tinning Holdings (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

