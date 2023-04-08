Group CFO & Executive Director Tsholofelo B. Molefe Just Bought 235% More Shares In MTN Group Limited (JSE:MTN)

Investors who take an interest in MTN Group Limited (JSE:MTN) should definitely note that the Group CFO & Executive Director, Tsholofelo B. Molefe, recently paid R127 per share to buy R4.4m worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 235%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

MTN Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Tsholofelo B. Molefe is the biggest insider purchase of MTN Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is R129. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for MTN Group share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Tsholofelo B. Molefe was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that MTN Group insiders own about R173m worth of shares (which is 0.07% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MTN Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about MTN Group. One for the watchlist, at least! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in MTN Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

