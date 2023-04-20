The Group Export Agri-Food announces the finalists for the 2023 Alizés Awards

SAINTE-JULIE, QC, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Group Export Agri-Food Quebec-Canada (Group Export) today announced the finalists for the fifth edition of the Alizés Awards. Each year, the Alizés Awards, presented by FCC, recognize the excellence of the work accomplished by Canadian agri-food companies that have distinguished themselves on international markets. The winners will be officially announced on May 9, 2023, at the Alizés Evening, held at Hotel X in Toronto, during SIAL Canada 2023.

"Canadian agri-food companies are constantly called upon to reinvent themselves, especially in the face of numerous challenges related to supply chains, transportation logistics and labor shortage. Each year, they demonstrate their resilience and innovative strategies to secure a significant place in global export markets. It is always with great pride that Group Export invites industry players to meet and dedicates an evening in honor of the finalists, passionate exporters, to reward them and encourage them to pursue the development of their business around the world," said Martin Lavoie, CEO of Group Export.

Awarded by a jury of recognized experts in the field of agri-food exports, the Alizés Awards are divided into three categories. The "SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ" category rewards a company with sales of less than $50 million, the "Large Company FCC" category is for companies with sales of over $50 million, and since last year, a third category has been added, "Innovative Export Strategy Inno-centre", which rewards a company that has significantly adapted its strategy or acted in an innovative manner to access a new market or segment.

The « SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ » category

Al Safa Foods, Ontario

Distributor of halal and ethnic products including fresh, ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook and deli products.

naturSource, Quebec

Family-owned company specializing in the production of nut snacks, salad toppings and trail mixes.

Story continues

Yourbarfactory, Quebec

Creator and manufacturer of custom nutrition bars for large local and international retailers.

The « Large Company FCC » category

Bassé Nuts , Quebec

A Canadian company, with customers in 23 countries, involved in the production, roasting, blending, packaging and distribution of nuts, seeds and dried fruits.





Groupe Première Moisson, Quebec

Designer, manufacturer and marketer of bakery, pastry, deli and ready-to-eat products.

The Export Innovation Inno-centre category



Al Safa Foods , Ontario

The company uses influencer marketing, data collection and analysis to offer products that are better adapted to its customers' tastes.





Bassé Nuts , Quebec

With exceptional growth thanks to a remarkable market adaptation strategy, this company has positioned itself as a local brand in each of its export markets.





Yourbarfactory, Quebec

Focusing on the optimization of its supply chain and logistics management, this company has shown ingenuity in the face of transportation issues.

The Group Export would like to thank the members of the jury who evaluated all the applications submitted: Louis Turcotte, Senior Director, Corporate and Commercial Financing at FCC and President of the jury, Benoit Tétrault, Investment Director, Agri-Food and Health at Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Eric Waterman, Vice-President, Agri-Food at Inno-centre, Pascale Daigneault, Senior Industry Development Officer at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Martin Lemire, Vice-President at EDIKOM and L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE.

The Group Export would like to thank its partners who made this award ceremony possible: FCC, the ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Inno-centre, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, OMAFRA, EDC, L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE, Agro Quebec and Comexposium - SIAL Canada.

About the Group Export

The Group Export is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Created in 1990, the Association has, over the years, developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate access to markets outside Quebec and internationally for Quebec agri-food exporters. As a privileged link between exporters and markets, and as an essential liaison between the public sector and the industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.

SOURCE Groupe Export agroalimentaire Québec Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/20/c3531.html