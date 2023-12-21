Group Finance Director & Executive Director of Alumasc Group Picks Up 150% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Group Finance Director & Executive Director, Simon Dray, recently bought UK£53k worth of stock, for UK£1.78 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 150%, which is good to see.

Alumasc Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Simon Dray was the biggest purchase of Alumasc Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£1.79. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Alumasc Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

AIM:ALU Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2023

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 23% of Alumasc Group shares, worth about UK£15m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alumasc Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Alumasc Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Alumasc Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

