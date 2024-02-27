ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.0442

ME Group International plc's (LON:MEGP) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 23rd of May to £0.0442, with investors receiving 637% more than last year's £0.006. This will take the annual payment to 4.6% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

ME Group International's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by ME Group International's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 78% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 21.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 47%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was £0.056, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.0739. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.8% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

ME Group International Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. ME Group International has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.1% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for ME Group International that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

