U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.75
    +6.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,709.00
    +71.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,908.00
    +26.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.30
    +4.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.14
    +0.84 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.80
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -1.46 (-6.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7930
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,297.70
    +9.17 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,318.51
    +0.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,265.55
    +587.34 (+2.12%)
     

Group Makes 'Say No to Drugs' into a Creative Celebration

·2 min read

Volunteers from the Churches of Scientology in Vienna make drug prevention a memorable experience for local families and help youth make the self-determined decision to live drug-free.

VIENNA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vienna chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, sponsored by the Churches of Scientology of Austria, goes out of its way to make drug prevention fun. Volunteers set up their tent around town at fairs, sports events and other popular locations. They invite kids and parents to contribute their own creativity to the message: "Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Life."

Children create their own drug-free message at the Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Life booth, sponsored by the Churches of Scientology of Vienna.
Children create their own drug-free message at the Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Life booth, sponsored by the Churches of Scientology of Vienna.

The Truth About Drugs campaign is fact-based drug education that helps kids make their own decisions about their lives.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World's Truth About Drugs campaign is fact-based drug education that helps kids make their own decisions about how they want to live their lives. Foundation materials are based on the understanding that people—especially youth—don't like to be told what they can or can't do.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, "For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs." The drug prevention initiative supported by the Church of Scientology reflects the conviction: When someone understands what drugs really are and what they do, they are far less likely to abuse them.

The volunteers have supplies of 14 kid-friendly booklets at their "Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Life" display. These booklets present the unvarnished truth about the most commonly abused substances. Next to the tent, children and teens paint their own drug-free messages on a long roll of paper. Passersby admire the artwork and pick up booklets for themselves, their kids and their friends.

The Vienna volunteers also share their message on their Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Life YouTube video channel and Drug-Free Austria Facebook page.

Scientology Churches provide drug education specialist training, sponsor chapters of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, and work with local educators, police, churches and nonprofits to reach youth on this vital subject.

To make these materials available to anyone wishing to tackle the drug crisis, the Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center in Los Angeles, California, produces and ships out Truth About Drugs booklets, DVDs and education packages in 20 languages, free of charge to parents, educators, law enforcement, community groups and nonprofits for their drug prevention activities. And the Scientology Network features drug prevention programming including The Truth About Drugs—Real People, Real Stories documentary, public service announcements, and Voices for Humanity episodes on drug-prevention heroes making a difference in their own communities worldwide.

Youth are encouraged to express themselves by painting their drug-free message at the Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Life booth in Vienna, Austria.
Youth are encouraged to express themselves by painting their drug-free message at the Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Life booth in Vienna, Austria.
Helping people make the decision to live drug-free through the Truth About Drugs initiative of Foundation for a Drug-Free World.
Helping people make the decision to live drug-free through the Truth About Drugs initiative of Foundation for a Drug-Free World.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/group-makes-say-no-to-drugs-into-a-creative-celebration-301395845.html

SOURCE Church of Scientology International

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rebounding Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rebounding somewhat on Thursday after several days of declines. Moderna actually had more bad news today. Finland joined Denmark and Sweden in pausing the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine for some individuals due to concerns about a rare heart inflammation issue.

  • A new vaccine could take India closer to its goal of being malaria-free by 2030

    While India’s share in the overall malaria caseload is only 3%, its economic ramifications are huge.

  • Why Did Prelude Therapeutics Stock Tumble To 52-Week Low Today?

    Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) has announced data from the dose-escalation portions of Phase 1 trials of PRT543 and PRT811. The data will be featured at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. PRT543 demonstrated target engagement and inhibition of PRMT5 functional activity, evidenced by a 69% reduction in serum symmetric dimethylarginine (sDMA) at a dose of 45 mg/5x per week. One complete response (CR) was maintained for over 18

  • Peninsula cell therapy company's stock sheds nearly 40% after-hours as FDA halts clinical trial

    A single patient in the company's mid-stage clinical trial was found with a "chromosomal abnormality."

  • Allogene Therapeutics stock drops as much as 40% as FDA puts hold on cancer drug study

    Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares plunged in the extended session Thursday after the biotech drug developer said the Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company’s cancer drug clinical trials. Allogene shares, which had closed up 1.7% at $24.38 in the regular session, plunged as much as 40% after hours following a brief halt. Allogene said a single report of a “chromosomal abnormality” in a stage IV follicular lymphoma patient treated with the company’s ALLO-501A CAR T prompted the FDA put a hold on the drug’s study until an investigation is completed.

  • Merus Stock Flirts With Breakout After Experimental Drug Shrinks All Tumors

    Merus stock popped Thursday after the biotech's experimental drug shrank tumors in every head-and-neck cancer patient in an early-stage test.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $10

    Out on Wall Street, one group of stocks divides investors into either fans or critics. Penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, are known for stirring up mixed reactions among market watchers, as these names are unrivaled in terms of both their risk and reward potential. Some argue the bargain prices are just too good to be true, noting that there could be a very legitimate reason they are trading at such low levels. Problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwind

  • Union at Exxon Beaumont, Texas, refinery faces removal vote

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Members of the union representing locked-out workers at Exxon Mobil Corp's Beaumont, Texas, refinery have submitted a petition to force a vote on removing the union, the union and company said on Wednesday. Exxon and the local United Steelworkers union said they were notified by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, which will oversee the vote, that a petition calling for removal had been filed. At least 30% of the members must sign the petition for the decertification vote to take place.

  • ‘Death of 1,000 cuts’: Kellogg’s workers on why they’re striking

    Union took issue with company’s threats to outsource jobs from the US to Mexico if workers refuse to accept their proposals Travis Huffman joins other BCTGM Local 3G union members in a strike against Kellogg’s at the plant on Porter Street in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Tuesday. Photograph: Usa Today Uspw/Reuters About 1,400 Kellogg’s workers at four US plants have gone on strike after their current union contracts expired and amid accusations that the cereal giant is offshoring jobs. The workers

  • Health Canada Approves the Use of RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) for the Treatment of Adults and Adolescents with Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Health Canada has approved RINVOQ® (upadacitinib), an oral, once-daily selective JAK inhibitor for the treatment of adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with refractory moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) who are not adequately controlled with a systemic treatment (e.g., steroid or biologic) or when use of those therapies is inadvisable. RINVOQ® can be used with or without topical corti

  • Vaccine Stocks Pop As Pfizer, BioNTech Seek OK To Vaccinate Young Children

    Vaccine stocks popped Thursday after Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA to authorize their Covid vaccine for young children.

  • School Cop Who Shot Teen Is Fired as Police Open Homicide Probe

    Facebook/GoFundMeThe day after 18-year-old Mona Rodriguez—who was shot by a Southern California school safety officer last week—was taken off life support, the Long Beach Police Department announced that it is investigating the incident as a homicide.“Yesterday, Oct. 6, 2021, Manuela ‘Mona’ Rodriguez, who was struck in the upper body in a shooting incident on Sep. 27, 2021, succumbed to her injuries,” the department said in a statement released Thursday. “In light of this news, detectives are no

  • Why Gilead Sciences Investors Shouldn't Give Up on Remdesivir Just Yet

    Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) are up a modest 8% over the past year, while the S&P 500 has risen by 29% and COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has soared 385%. Stocks of companies treating COVID haven't been as popular as shares of vaccine makers, since the focus has been on getting as many individuals vaccinated as possible, and the government has put in orders for millions of doses. Its antiviral drug remdesivir is currently approved for use in hospitals to treat the disease, and it could play a much bigger role in the future, as a recent study suggests that it could be effective if used early on.

  • Here's Why Merus Stock Is Flying Higher Today

    This biotech's second experimental cancer drug to begin clinical trials produced some encouraging results.

  • Could Pfizer's COVID Pill Be Better Than Merck's?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- is already the top dog in the COVID-19 vaccine market. The drugmaker is evaluating its oral antiviral therapy PF-07321332 in a couple of phase 2/3 studies, one in treating COVID-19 patients and another as post-exposure prophylaxis.

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

    The coronavirus surge is slowing—but there could be a new one on the horizon is more people don't get vaccinated, and those eligible for boosters don't get them. With this in mind, many who got Moderna or J&J shots have no booster available—yet. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with ABC News Live about those boosters and more. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to

  • A Mississippi news anchor is off the air after refusing a coronavirus vaccine

    Meggan Gray signed off her Thursday morning news show with a cryptic announcement. From the desk of WLOX News in Biloxi, Miss., where she had co-anchored "Good Morning Mississippi" for 14 years, she said she "wanted to just take a little moment and let you know that I honestly do not know what the future holds for me as far as my career here." The next day, she was off the show, and she took to Facebook to explain why: She lost her job after refusing to be vaccinated for the coronavirus as requi

  • Amgen Highlights Lumakras Combination Data From Solid Tumor Trials

    Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced new combination study results from the Phase 1b CodeBreaK 101 study of Lumakras (sotorasib) for KRAS G12C-mutated cancers. Data will be presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC 2021 Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. Related: Amgen's Lumakras Combo Therapy Shows Improved Response Rate In Colorectal Cancer. In one of the studies, Amgen combined Lumakras with Mekinist, a mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitor (MEKi), in pati

  • Phishing emails, texts and calls—scamming is getting worse, so stay up on the latest cons

    Why a woman gave away her bank account information, Social Security number and several passwords before realizing she was being duped.

  • I Was A 'Functional' Alcoholic. Here's What Happened Behind Closed Doors.

    "I was excelling at work, widely respected by my peers, I had won several prestigious awards and I looked gym-fit. Why would anyone think I had a problem?"