Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST), a renowned off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, has seen a recent insider transaction. Group President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,070 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Ross Stores Inc, with a total of 11 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same timeframe.

Group President, COO Michael Hartshorn Sells Shares of Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

On the day of the sale, shares of Ross Stores Inc were trading at $146.39, giving the company a market cap of $49.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.40, which is above both the industry median of 18.23 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $129.15, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, indicating that Ross Stores Inc is considered modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's valuation. The recent sales by the insider at Ross Stores Inc may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of these transactions.

