Group of security companies launches open source project to ease data sharing

Ron Miller
·2 min read

It’s long been known that security is not a problem that companies, even large corporations, can solve on their own. It takes a community working together to battle the kinds of problems that companies are facing today when it comes to cybersecurity.

This morning at the Black Hat USA conference in Las Vegas; AWS, Splunk and Symantec (which is now part of Broadcom) announced a new open source cybersecurity project called the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) project.

The idea behind the project, according to Mark Ryland, director of the office of the CISO at AWS, one of the lead companies involved in the project, is to provide a common way for different security tools to share data.

"The reason for the project was we got more and more customer input and signal that they were using plenty of security tools -- there would never be one security tool to rule all them all -- but at the same time, it was difficult to wrangle the data and make tools talk to one another to create common pools of data, to do the logical equivalent of a join operation across a tool," Ryland told TechCrunch.

He said the group came together throughout this year because all were hearing a similar story from customers. "So the strong signal I think, from customers, and you can see from the list of vendors who are involved in this, they were getting the same signal. Customers wanted a way to make the data more interoperable and make it easier for tools to talk to one another. So that that was I think the the core reason for the working group [coming together]," he said.

The three lead contributors are joined by a who’s who of 15 additional companies including Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, DTEX, IBM Security, IronNet, JupiterOne, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7, Salesforce, Securonix, Sumo Logic, Tanium, Trend Micro and Zscaler.

Symantec had begun building something, and it was the basis for the discussion to build what became this project, according to Ryland. By open sourcing the project, he says the group believes it can better address company and the customer requirements over time.

"By putting the standard and some supporting tools on GitHub, now we have an open environment for commenting, pull requests and suggestions. So we can get input across the industry. And we certainly have other companies that have expressed interest in in joining the core working group," he said.

The framework is available for download starting today on GitHub.

It really does take a village to keep you secure in the cloud

  • FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites

    FullStory, which sells analytics tools for apps and websites, secured $25 million in new equity financing, paperwork filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week shows. TechCrunch couldn't independently confirm the investors and the company hadn't responded to a request for comment as of press time. Atlanta-based FullStory was founded in 2014 by Bruce Johnson, Joel Webber and Scott Voigt, who sought to build a product that helps brands create better customer experiences across the web and mobile.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • I’ve analyzed the profit margins of 30,000 gas stations. Here’s the proof fuel retailers are not to blame for high gas prices

    Rewards company Upside says its data shows fuel retailers aren't to blame for high prices at the pump.

  • Malcolm Gladwell’s work-from-home comments spark backlash and accusations of hypocrisy

    “It’s not in your best interests to work at home,” said Gladwell, during a recent podcast appearance.

  • Boeing makes first 787 Dreamliner delivery since May 2021

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing on Wednesday delivered its first 787 Dreamliner since May 2021, a milestone for the planemaker that has faced production problems with its widebody jet. American Airlines said it had taken delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner since April 2021, sending shares up 4.5%. American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom in an Instagram post reiterated the airline expects to receive nine 787s in 2022.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • RBC Hires 2 Wells Fargo Advisors With More Than $550 Million

    BEST PRACTICES RBC Wealth Management hired two advisors from rival Wells Fargo for a newly opened branch in Memphis, Tenn. The firms’ new hires are both veterans of the business and manage more than $550 million in combined client assets, according to RBC.

  • These States Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Inches Higher After EIA Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

    Crude prices fell earlier today, but bounced back after the EIA reported a large build in crude stocks, but a large draw in gasoline inventories

  • Exclusive: Freeport LNG retracts force majeure, widening losses for gas buyers - sources

    Top U.S. gas exporter, Freeport LNG, has retracted the force majeure it initially declared after an explosion in June, a development that could cost its buyers billions of dollars in losses, a document showed and three trading sources said. Force majeure is a notice used to describe events outside a company's control, such as a natural disaster, which usually releases it from contractual obligation without penalty. The force majeure would also have allowed Freeport’s LNG buyers to exit their own agreements to deliver gas to end users.

  • Exclusive-Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

    Indian companies are using Asian currencies more often to pay for Russian coal imports, according to customs documents and industry sources, avoiding the U.S. dollar and cutting the risk of breaching Western sanctions against Moscow. Reuters previously reported on a large Indian coal deal involving the Chinese yuan, but the customs data underline how non-dollar settlements are becoming commonplace. India has aggressively stepped up purchases of Russian oil and coal since the war in Ukraine began, helping to cushion Moscow from the effects of sanctions and allowing New Delhi to secure raw materials at discounts compared to supplies from other countries.

  • This IT ‘dinosaur’ is roaring back to life – investors must buy now before everyone else realises

    Quantum computing – the idea that the weird world of quantum mechanics can be harnessed to make faster computers able to solve problems that traditional ones cannot – has always sounded impossibly futuristic. So you may be surprised to hear that you can go on to one computer company’s website and start to use its quantum computers, via the “cloud”, right now.

  • Half of Gen Z see no point in saving until things get back to "normal" — here's what they're doing with their money instead

    Some Gen Zers are abandoning financial caution to invest in themselves and experiences instead.

  • Apple to occupy 4-story Durham building as Triangle footprint grows

    Apple is growing its Triangle footprint by filling an entire office building in Durham as the tech giant awaits the build out of a technology hub expected to one day house 3,000 employees in Research Triangle Park.

  • How Retirees Can Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payouts

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Oil Sees Upside of Climate Bill As Small Drillers Brace for New Fees, Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas executives from Exxon Mobil Corp. to Occidental Petroleum Corp. have been quick to applaud parts of the $437 billion climate, tax and health-care legislation that Congress is poised to pass this week. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineDo

  • African e-commerce firm Jumia says it is past peak losses, shares jump

    African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Wednesday it was past peak losses and would focus on promotions, marketing and cost cutting in its quest towards profitability, driving its shares up 16% despite a wider quarterly loss. Jumia is an online marketplace for vendors and food sellers, with associated services including logistics and payments. It was the first Africa-focused tech startup to list on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019.

  • Boeing schedules first Dreamliner delivery in 15 months

    FAA officials will continue to certify each plane individually as the manufacturing giant plans a gradual increase in production from two planes per month to five.

  • Oil bounces after drop in gasoline inventories

    Oil futures rise Wednesday, lifted after data shows a bigger-than-expected drop in gasoline inventories and a jump in refinery utilization.

  • Retirees Can Earn This Much Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.